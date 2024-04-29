Farm Online
Home/Weather

Average rainfall expected in Australia's north and east

By Don White, Weatherwatch
April 29 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Average rainfall expected in Australia's north and east
Average rainfall expected in Australia's north and east

With the development of an east coast low or at least a trough of low pressure, a rain event is expected in many parts of northern and eastern NSW and southern Queensland for the start of May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.