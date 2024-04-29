Average rainfall expected in Australia's north and east

Although the oscillation between El Nino and La Nina events produce reduced rainfall and excessive rainfall respectively, the influence of these major climate drivers can vary significantly in combination with other events. The demise of the recent El Nino event has meant we will end autumn and enter winter in a neutral pattern. Most international models still predict to development of a La Nina by spring. Because the longer-term models are less reliable in autumn than at other times, this prediction must be taken with a degree of caution. However, there appears to be little chance of another El Nino returning in the foreseeable futures so there is some optimism in the long-term rainfall outlook.