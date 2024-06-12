Yarrimbah delivers impressive Wivenhoe, Brisbane Valley views | Video

Yarrimbah is an impressive 543 hectare (1343 acre) rural landholding with stunning water views of Wivenhoe Dam and the Brisbane Valley region.
Comprising of four freehold titles, there are also two additional parcels of Seqwater lease totalling 67ha (166 acres), which have water frontage and take the entire operation to 610ha (1509 acres).
Situated 66km by road from the Brisbane CBD, the lifestyle cattle breeding enterprise has an estimated safe carrying capacity of about 230 breeders plus replacements.
Yarrimbah consists of brown and dark grey soils on the undulating hill country, to steeper timbered ridgelines with native ironbark and spotted gum, while the lower areas with creek frontage have fertile alluvial soils.
The improved Callide Rhodes, creeping bluegrass and various legume pastures complement the native grasses.
About 15 per cent of the property has been stick-raked recently.
Yarrimbah is split into 10 main paddocks plus holding paddocks and laneways, which are fenced with barbed wire and timber posts. There are also horse paddocks with electric fencing.
The steel cattle yards are equipped with a crush and B-double loading facilities.
Water is supplied from a high-flow bore set up with a gravity-fed system, six dams, nine water tanks and frontages to both Northbrook Creek and Wivenhoe Dam.
Structural improvements include machinery sheds, a hay shed, workshop, workers accommodation, and equine facilities including shelters, stables, a wash bay and tack room.
The four bedroom, two bathroom Queenslander homestead features a wrap-around veranda.
There is also a cleared house pad with power and impressive views overlooking Wivenhoe Dam.
Marketing agent Jez McNamara, Ray White Rural, said Yarrimbah was a rare gem in the rural property market.
"Whether as a grazing enterprise, an idyllic lifestyle retreat, or an eco-tourism venture, this property stands as an opportunity to secure a sizable holding," Mr McNamara said.
"There is the potential and the scope to develop further and transform Yarrimbah into a genuine South East Queensland blue ribbon property on Brisbane's doorstep.
