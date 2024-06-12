Crunch time for determining La Nina potential

The coming four to six weeks will be critical in determining the potential for a La Nina in the Pacific Ocean in spring. Unfortunately, the past has shown that the predictability of Pacific-based cycles is at its lowest during autumn and as a result, we are seeing varying outcomes in the forecast models.
All climate models suggest either a cool neutral or La Nina is the most likely outcome for spring of 2024, though the Australian Bureau of Meteorology climate models are the least aggressive of all models and it is out of step with the other models in predicting a continuation of a neutral pattern into spring, shying away from developing a full La Nina at this stage.
Another problem is that sea surface temperature patterns still remain quite confused across the Pacific Ocean with broadly warm water present through the western Pacific. Cool water is continuing to upwell and increase across the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, though large regions of warm surface SSTs are still present from the remnants of the recent El Nino. There is a very large pool of cold water lying 100-200m below the surface and moving towards the eastern Pacific.
As a result, there will be further cooling of SSTs across the eastern Pacific Ocean for some time yet and therefore the cold-water pool along the surface of the eastern Pacific should expand and this provides strong confidence of at least a cool neutral phase or a La Nina developing. The western Pacific already has warm SSTs present, which will only go further to support the development of this pattern.
A complicating factor to long-term predictions remains what will happen in the Indian Ocean. Global warming has seen the world's oceans absorbing a lot more heat, which is in turn impacting global climatic patterns. Global climate models still support a possible weak positive Indian Ocean Dipole but only on the basis that the western Indian Ocean is slightly warmer than the eastern Indian Ocean and if this develops, we will have competing climatic variables with the warm SSTs of the western Pacific promoting a higher chance of rainfall while the slightly cooler eastern Indian Ocean may support a slightly lower chance of rainfall. With the situation in the Indian Ocean only marginal, there is a good chance we won't have to worry about this too much.
Moving into July and August it is likely that rainfall will trend closer to average or possibly slightly below average but will depend on the Indian Ocean. Compared to a few weeks ago, the risk of slightly below average rainfall is now a little lower as the eastern Indian Ocean has warmed slightly. Spring will be dependent on whether a La Nina develops in the Pacific.
