Crunch time for determining La Nina potential

A complicating factor to long-term predictions remains what will happen in the Indian Ocean. Global warming has seen the world's oceans absorbing a lot more heat, which is in turn impacting global climatic patterns. Global climate models still support a possible weak positive Indian Ocean Dipole but only on the basis that the western Indian Ocean is slightly warmer than the eastern Indian Ocean and if this develops, we will have competing climatic variables with the warm SSTs of the western Pacific promoting a higher chance of rainfall while the slightly cooler eastern Indian Ocean may support a slightly lower chance of rainfall. With the situation in the Indian Ocean only marginal, there is a good chance we won't have to worry about this too much.