Farm Online
Home/Weather

Crunch time for determining La Nina potential

By Don White, Weatherwatch
June 12 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crunch time for determining La Nina potential
Crunch time for determining La Nina potential

The coming four to six weeks will be critical in determining the potential for a La Nina in the Pacific Ocean in spring. Unfortunately, the past has shown that the predictability of Pacific-based cycles is at its lowest during autumn and as a result, we are seeing varying outcomes in the forecast models.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.