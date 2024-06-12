Well grassed cattle property Dorne listed for $1800/acre

Flinton district property Dorne has been listed for sale at $1800/acre or $3.2 million after being put to auction by Elders.
Located 5km off the Moonie Highway between St George and Moonie, the Queensland Western Downs property is a mix of level red, coolabah country running through to belah/brigalow, melon hole country, with areas cultivated in the past.
The property features an extremely good coverage of Queensland blue and Mitchell grasses as well as a large body of American buffel.
Dorne has a frontage to the Moonie River, with the flood country providing plenty of natural water storage.
The very well fenced property is divided into nine paddocks, with the eastern boundary exclusion fenced.
The steel cattle yards are equipped with a crush and head bail.
Improvements include a truck shed with a skillion for bikes and buggies, a three bay shed, two hay sheds, a three bay car shed, stables and a tack room, and an eight tonne silo.
The comfortable three bedroom homestead is set in a spacious shaded house yard with established gardens.
Contact Jack Mantova, 0477 280 430, Elders Real Estate Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.