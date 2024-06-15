Farm Online
Analysis

Northern hemisphere harvest pressure

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
June 15 2024 - 10:00am
The northern hemisphere harvest of winter wheat has begun and created some harvest pressure in Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures as markets feel more comfortable with United States supplies.

