Farm Online

Historic Mildura steam pumps re-opened after the 2022 floods

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 15 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 floods inundated the historic Psyche Bend Pumping Station at Mildura. Pictures from the Psyche Bend Pumping Station committee of management.
The 2022 floods inundated the historic Psyche Bend Pumping Station at Mildura. Pictures from the Psyche Bend Pumping Station committee of management.

Mildura would have remained a desert curiosity if not for people with grand vision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.