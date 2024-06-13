Farm Online

How chocolate brussel sprouts could reduce waste, boost farm income

June 13 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A chocolate featuring brussel sprouts has created plenty of interest at the nation's annual Hort Connections event in Melbourne. Picture supplied
A chocolate featuring brussel sprouts has created plenty of interest at the nation's annual Hort Connections event in Melbourne. Picture supplied

A chocolate featuring brussel sprouts has created plenty of interest at the nation's annual Hort Connections event in Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.