How chocolate brussel sprouts could reduce waste, boost farm income

A chocolate featuring brussel sprouts has created plenty of interest at the nation's annual Hort Connections event in Melbourne.
The unusual pairing was developed for the event by Hort Innovation, the grower-owned, not-for-profit organisation for the Australian horticulture industry, and served to more than 3000 people as an example of the innovative products that can be made from discarded fresh produce to combat food waste.
Tasmanian brussels sprouts grower Caitlin Radford praised the chocolate initiative as a creative way to reduce waste and generate additional income for growers.
"There is so much potential for what we typically consider waste," Ms Radford said.
"Our primary goal as producers is to deliver high-quality produce.
"Innovations in alternative food products can help minimise waste by utilising excess or lower-grade produce."
Regardless of new chocolate-based push, it seems brussels sprouts are becoming increasingly popular with consumers.
In 2022-23, production value jumped by 53 per cent to $42.1 million according to the latest edition of Hort Innovation's Australian Horticulture Statistics Handbook.
Hort Innovation R&D general manager Dr Anthony Kachenko said the figures show a quarter of Australians were sprout fans.
"As the fastest-growing vegetable in 2022-23 in terms of value, there is no denying the humble brussels sprout is making a comeback," Dr Kachenko said.
"Our data shows that per capita consumption of brussels sprouts jumped 46pc in the past year."
Food waste is a priority for the horticulture sector and was highlighted as an area of focus in the Australian-grown Horticulture Sustainability Framework developed through Hort Innovation last year.
Research shows that 96pc of Australians do not eat the recommended amount of five to six serves of vegetables each day, and less than one per cent of hard vegetables, such as brussels sprouts.
Australian horticulture industries are channelling their R&D levies into food waste initiatives.
Recently, Hort Innovation collaborated with End Food Waste Australia to develop Food Waste Action Plans for the melon and banana industries, outlining strategies to reduce waste throughout the supply chain.
End Food Waste Australia chief executive officer Dr Steven Lapidge said fruits and vegetables were Australia's most wasted foods.
"More than three million tonnes of fruit and vegetables go to waste every year in Australia - enough to fill the Melbourne Cricket Ground to the brim five times," Dr Lapidge said.
"It is great to see some examples of innovative products at Hort Connections that seek to reduce food waste while also highlighting the nutritional benefits of delicious fresh produce."
