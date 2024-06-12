'Inadequate' funding and big expectations: live sheep ban inquiry hearing

Industry stakeholders have continued to push back on the ban of live sheep exports by sea in a heated public hearing in Canberra.
The need for more sheep feedlots and processors in WA, a shortage of veterinarians to support changes in the WA sheepmeat industry, the size of the $107 million transition support package and the role of animal welfare groups in the development of the policy were just some of the topics touched upon in Wednesday's public hearing as part of the inquiry into the live sheep export ban legislation.
The hearing was the first of two being held as part of the snap inquiry by the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Agriculture.
In the first session of the day Department of Agriculture Fisheries and Forestry Plant and live animal exports, welfare and regulation first assistant secretary Andrew McDonald told the committee that the 2022 -2023 export value of live sheep was about $77 million, representing around 12 per cent of sheep sold off WA farms.
Agricultural trade and regulation group deputy secretary Tina Hutchison followed up by adding that of the global live sheep trade, Australia made up 3.75pc by value in 2022-2023 and 4.38pc by volume.
As the hearing progressed peak bodies fired up over questioning from some committee members, including chair Meryl Swanson, about whether they had made efforts to communicate with their producer members that there would be an assistance package available and how to access "opportunities", rather than just voicing their opposition to the policy.
"It's not our job to sell really bad policy and inadequate funding .... what are you asking because we don't have details so what are we meant to say to our growers any how?" Wool Producers Australia CEO Jo Hall said.
Sheep Producers Australia CEO Bonnie Skinner said the $107 million transition support package was "inadequate" and the amount of funding available had not been developed with any industry consultation.
Ms Skinner said the ban set an alarming precedent for the Australian agricultural industry with consultation taking place in a "rushed and unprofessional manner".
"Less than four years is not enough time for sheep producers to adjust their production systems, nor is it sufficient for processor capacity development, growth of air freight or sea freight capability and the expansion of new offshore markets for sheepmeat," she said.
Australian Meat Industry Council CEO Patrick Hutchinson said the whole supply chain was in the position of having to explain the government decision to phase out live sheep exports.
"It's fact that we have to go out there and explain that there's a pot of money that will all of a sudden be available to us with a massive set of expectations about the fact that we're going to have an explosion of meat export," he said.
"Frankly that concerns me greatly that we're going to have a millstone around our neck that somehow or other we're going to have to make all this stuff [happen]."
Mr Hutchinson told the committee that the processing industry would be greatly impacted by the ban, with mutton processing within WA needing to increase by 30pc.
Mr Hutchinson said much more needed to be done to address labour shortfall for the processing industry to be able to "achieve the vision that's been set out by this government" and that schemes like the National Reconstruction Fund and the Made in Australia fund also needed to be used to help support processing growth.
"We will continue to respond to this policy change you're looking to implement and we will be planning for the future to manage this.. the money that has been made available to processing through this is nowhere near enough to achieve the outcomes that you look to achieve," he said.
Meanwhile Australian Veterinary Association head of policy and advocacy Melanie Latter told the hearing that she was not there to debate the pros and cons of the ban, given the wide range of perspectives within the organisation, but rather discuss the practicalities of the transition.
Dr Latter said the transition period needed to allow time for sheep slaughter to be ramped up sufficiently in Western Australia and with increased on-shore processing there would an increased need for veterinarians in export abattoirs.
"There is currently a workforce shortage of veterinarians within Australia so this is a factor that needs to be considered as the export abattoir capacity increases," she said.
"We understand there is going to be an increase in sheep feedlotting before transfer to local WA abattoirs.
"Again there will be a need for increased veterinary expertise in this setting to enable vets to support their sheep producer clients."
Dr Latter said the AVA was concerned that there might be increased trucking of sheep from west to east and they wanted this to be avoided as much as possible.
"Should this be necessary it's important measures be put in place to ensure the animals' welfare and that it is only seen as a temporary measure," she said.
"We support reviewing the land transport standards for sheep in light of this and urge that by May 1 2028 WA processing capacity should be such that long distance road trucking is not necessary."
Dr Latter said they also wanted to see funding made available to upskill WA veterinarians to help producers with transitions needed in their production systems.
Another public hearing will be held in Muresk, WA on Friday.
The standing committee will have to deliver its report by the end of next week.
