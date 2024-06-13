Buy the land, the water and even the herd with Sale farm offer

The irrigation water, fertile land and even the cattle herd are up for sale on this versatile block with prized Latrobe River frontage near Sale in Victoria.
Llamadale at Kilmany is on the market for a suggested price of $2,195,000 across its 68 hectares (167 acres).
At that price, the tightly held country is on the market for around $13,144 per acre.
For that the buyer wins the ground, 87 megalitres of Latrobe River water, farm infrastructure and a renovated two-bedroom home.
The farm is currently run as an Angus cow and calf breeder operation.
This buyer of the property has the option to buy the young Angus herd as well.
The farm is located 16km west of Sale.
Average annual rainfall in the area is around 600mm.
The property offers a blend of fertile land, picturesque views, and even lifestyle opportunities.
There is a new Lister pump on the river with the capacity for two irrigation reels.
It has multiple dams including a turkey nest.
The property's fertiliser history is said to be "excellent" with the most recent soil tests available for inspection.
A stock and domestic bore is fitted with a new pump.
The property has new fencing around a central laneway.
Farm improvements include large hay, machinery sheds plus workshop.
A storage shed has an attached bungalow.
The cattle yards have a crush, loading ramp and ample yard space.
The two-bedroom homestead has been renovated with a carport and fully enclosed backyard.
"All of the hard work has been done to the property," agents said.
"It's well set up with the ability to suit many different agricultural pursuits."
For more information contact Aaron Ralph from Alex Scott and Staff, Sale on 0456 215087.
