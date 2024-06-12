WATCH: The AgTech Revolution episode nine

Connectivity - and how it can be a major barrier to agtech adoption - is the focus of the latest episode in the AgTech Revolution series.
The multi-part documentary, produced by Lightbridge Productions, explores the cutting-edge innovations in agtech that are being use to drive agriculture forward.
Featuring in the latest episode is Queensland farmer Luke Arbuckle, Elkcubra Pty Ltd.
"The remoteness of agriculture has been a big limiting factor in internet access and access to the technology to be able to deploy the Internet of Things or sensors," he said.
Also featuring is Food Agility CRC chief scientist Professor David Lamb.
"Telecommunications is, and remains, a challenge in terms of the enablement of what agtech has to offer," he said.
The episode also features robotics innovator Andrew Bate, of SwarmFarm Robotics.
"People talk about connectivity in ag and they say 'well, you know, you've got NBN or whatever', well that's a connection to the office, it doesn't solve my problem out in the field where big data needs to happen," he said.
Agrifutures managing director John Harvey also appears in the episode.
"Connectivity is a huge problem if you don't have it," he said.
"If you think about our competitors in other countries that have access to connectivity, they are able to deploy these technologies, it's improving their efficiency and making them more competitive against us.
"If we don't have access to these technologies simply because we don't have connectivity, we have a problem."
