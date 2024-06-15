Farm Online
Home/Property

Pioneering family sells pair of YP farm blocks

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 16 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Two handy-sized farm blocks on the prized YP have sold. Pictures from Elders Real Estate.
Two handy-sized farm blocks on the prized YP have sold. Pictures from Elders Real Estate.

The pioneering Preuss family has sold two handy sized add-on cropping blocks on the southern tip of SA's Yorke Peninsula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.