Pioneering family sells pair of YP farm blocks

The pioneering Preuss family has sold two handy sized add-on cropping blocks on the southern tip of SA's Yorke Peninsula.
Bilneys and The Block collectively take in 212ha (523 acres) nine kilometres south-west of Yorketown.
The farm blocks are about two kilometres apart.
What had agents from Elders Real Estate excited when the properties were listed for sale in August is their location in the renowned farming hundreds of Moorowie and Melville.
The properties have been sold although the selling price has not been disclosed.
They were among the first hundreds thrown open for land selection in the 1860's from the big sheep runs when ownership was limited to the old square mile.
The early SA governments chose these early "hundreds" or hundred square miles because of their obvious worth as rich farming country.
The Preuss family name has a long connection to the early settlement of the area which won early agricultural fame as a barley growing area.
The Preuss land was offered for sale in two non-contingent lots.
Collectively the properties comprise about 400 arable acres.
The Bilney's title shares a SA Water meter and has about 170 arable acres and The Block has approximately 230 arable acres.
Both are located in a highly productive and high yielding cropping area.
The farm blocks feature easy working fertile soil consists of brown, grey loam with an annual rainfall average of approximately 350-400mm, although rain this year is well below average.
Agents say the vendor's farm rain records for the past decade equate to 436mm annually.
The titles have wide open paddocks with good access, suitable for large machinery and currently has the cropping rotation of lentils, wheat, canola and barley.
The properties square shape layout lends itself to large paddocks with straight runs which have several entry points, positioned around the titles to deliver commodities to numerous close delivery locations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.