Farmers' Finance Australia launch met with strong agribusiness support

Gaining 150 clients since launch, the highly experienced team at Farmers' Finance Australia (FFA) has hit the ground running.
Australian Community Media (ACM) has partnered with FFA, the largest agribusiness brokerage in the country, to provide a one-stop finance service to assist primary producers and their families to access the best deals when it comes to getting a loan.
Established just three months ago, and employing 40 brokers and 60 support staff, FFA chief executive officer, Christian Stevens, said they had only the best brokers in Australia onboard to allow regional communities and rural households access to the best deals in market.
FFA director, Luca Catalano, said the team included the likes of Scott Rumble, the best asset broker in Australia for the last two years; Izzy Constantinou and Jean-Pierre Gorton, the two best commercial brokers in Australia; and Christian Stevens, who was the best residential broker for the last three years and Australian Broker of the year for the last period.
"Christian reached out to me as he could see a massive opportunity within the agribusiness sector and the ACM Agri portfolio has the largest audience within this industry. The average wealthy broadacre farmer has a loan to value ratio of just 17 per cent and many cannot access the right facilities to help grow their business. We want to change this," Mr Catalano said.
As the largest agribusiness brokerage, Mr Stevens said what came with size was negotiation power.
"The reality is that farmers typically don't get access to the best brokers in the country. There are plenty of great regional agribusiness brokers out there, but they are domiciled in strategic smaller locations," he said.
"The idea was to bring the best asset, residential, commercial, agribusiness and private wealth brokers under the one roof, so we have an end-to-end solution for all farmers' financial needs.
"The local bank manager is rarely your best option these days. There are often several other better lenders to suit your needs and objectives via experienced brokers.
"This could be lower interest rates, better borrowing capacity, and more flexible terms that allow you to maximise your farms' potential and grow your business."
Mr Catalano said with FFA you have access to more than 250 plus banks, non-banks, and niche private lending institutions, and they could connect you with the one that's right for you and your circumstances.
Mr Stevens said for farmers that were asset rich and cash poor, it was difficult for them to run their business and grow due to the seasonal nature of farming.
"Our job is to help them get to where they want to get to, and we have the best brokers in the country to do this. As bank branches close, we will look to hire experienced branch managers as regional business development managers, as they have the local knowledge that will help us expand."
