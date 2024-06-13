Here's what will hold cattle prices up as bigger supply comes online

More cattle on offer as the beef business reaps the results of a rebuilt herd won't necessarily send the market plummeting, with a number of factors at play likely to provide a buffer.
One of those is growth in lotfeeding and the buyer competition that is delivering and another is the potential emerging on the global scene from decreasing United States supply.
These topics were unpacked by Meat & Livestock Australia market analysts Stephen Bignell and Emily Tan at a recent producer information seminar on cattle trading at Coonamble, hosted by AHN Consulting.
Mr Bignell, MLA's market information manager, said most cattle market indicators were right now above where they were this time last year despite the fact supply was already up 20 per cent year-on-year.
A key driver of that has been better conditions in the north encouraging the country's biggest cattle state, Queensland, to keep restocking.
But improved producer sentiment across the board had also played a big role, Mr Bignell said.
Arguably, much of that has to do with an increasingly wider understanding among producers of the positives in the outlook across key cattle market macro drivers.
MLA is forecasting the national herd to reach 28.5 million head in 2024. While a bigger pool of available cattle combined with paddocks becoming full typically means restockers are far less active and the market starts to head south, there were a number of other considerations to be aware of from here, Mr Bignell explained.
Weather so often drives the market but given there is currently no La Nina or El Nino, the season is expected to be average overall.
"We think in this state the weather won't have a further impact on prices this year," Mr Bignell said.
Meanwhile, cattle on feed numbers set a new record of 1,354,747 head in the last quarter after six consecutive quarterly lifts.
"Feedlotting is a growing sector and the competition that brings is a real positive," Mr Bignell said.
Processor capacity would be something to watch, he said.
More slaughter-ready cattle will mean processors will have their pick of what's on offer. Slaughter rates, however, were still well below the big drought-induced turn-off years like 2018-19 when the market plummeted.
Higher production, of course, also means more product competing for shelf space. MLA has beef production reaching 2.5 million tonnes, the highest ever, next year.
"Australia will be a bigger player in global beef supply going forward so producers will have to turn their attention to what happens in the global space more," Mr Bignell said.
"Global supply is the big ticket item this year. The US herd is about to go into rebuild. They will only begin to recover in 2025 at the earliest but it's likely to be an extended rebuild."
That is a big opportunity for Australia as it will take large volumes of US beef out of the global pool.
"Australia is expected to send a lot more beef to the US but there will also be less competition in other key markets we play in," Mr Bignell said.
"Our market share in Asia is expected to improve further as a result."
AHN's Science and Art of Trading Cattle event was supported by funding from the Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Fisheries & Forestry as part of its Support Regional Trade Events Program.
