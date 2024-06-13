Farm Online
Home/Beef

Here's what will hold cattle prices up as bigger supply comes online

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
June 13 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bigger numbers of cattle are expected to be on offer this year but that doesn't necessarily equate to a lower cattle market, MLA experts say. Picture Shan Goodwin
Bigger numbers of cattle are expected to be on offer this year but that doesn't necessarily equate to a lower cattle market, MLA experts say. Picture Shan Goodwin

More cattle on offer as the beef business reaps the results of a rebuilt herd won't necessarily send the market plummeting, with a number of factors at play likely to provide a buffer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.