What you must know to conduct a profitable cattle trade

Trading cattle, whether it's done as a specialist or as an additional seasonal opportunity to another farming enterprise, is a science in its own right.
No one knows this better than veterinarian and livestock nutritionist Jillian Kelly.
In her first crack at cattle trading seven years ago, she paid a small fortune for the wrong breed and the wrong type for her country, ran out of feed a few months later and had to sell an article not heavy enough for feedlotters in a market where no one wanted light cattle.
She lost money.
Since then, Dr Kelly has worked a few things out.
So, along with an impressive line-up of agribusiness advisors, vets, nutritionists, cattle buyers and producers with years of experience at trading cattle, she shared what she has learnt at a special information seminar for producers called The Science & Art of Trading Cattle, held at Coonamble this month.
Dr Kelly is the founder of Animal Health & Nutrition Consulting, which hosted the event.
"I wait until it rains. I do a feed budget. I know how many grazing days I have," she told the audience of around 100.
"I know what average daily gain cattle can do on my country at different times of the year, so I know how much weight I can put on them without rain.
"I know what the feedlot wants to buy them at, so I know what weight I need to buy at.
"If I have dry bulk pasture instead of green I buy cows instead of steers.
"I have a good agent who finds buy and sell opportunities in the market."
And at the end of the day, it might not be without risk but "it's a lot better than the Wild West Show I started with," Dr Kelly said.
NSW farmer business consultant John Francis, Agrista, said Dr Kelly's story of a first attempt at cattle trading was not that uncommon.
He gave a rundown on the strategy of a trade, which included understanding the difference between a weight gain margin and trading margin and knowing how to work out costs of production.
He warned against over-estimating capacity, something he said was a common mistake.
"There's a disjoint between doing the numbers on paper and what actually happens in the paddock," he said.
"Accept you are in a volatile game and focus on the things that matter."
The things that matter include buy and sell prices, feed utilisation, cost of capital, genetics, infrastructure, pasture quality, operating costs and labour, he said.
JBS Australia's Keith Hammond has been buying cattle for 45 years and said trading right now had as good an outlook as what he'd seen in the past four to five years.
His advice, along with that of many of the speakers, was to have a plan.
He said people should also spend time and effort when it comes to marketing their cattle rather than just sending them off to the saleyard.
The two-day AHN event was supported by funding from the Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Fisheries & Forestry as part of its Support Regional Trade Events Program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.