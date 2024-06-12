The tiny grain pest growers need to watch out for

They may be barely visible but grain storage pests have the potential to cause significant damage.
And the problems are on the increase, with a grain storage pest resistance project finding more and more cases of resistance to Australia's leading grain protectant, phosphine, than ever before, with one particular species causing headaches.
Brodie Foster, of the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (QDAF), is part of the Grains Research and Development Corporation grain storage extension team.
He has been part of a project looking at grain pest resistance and urged growers to know what they are up against.
"A key message is to not fall into the trap of thinking everything you see in the silo are all just weevils," Dr Foster told a GRDC webinar this week.
He said five grain pests in particular were showing up in testing through the GRDC's northern and southern zones, including the rice weevil, the red flour beetle, the flat grain beetle, the saw toothed grain beetle and the lesser grain borer.
Of them, the flat grain beetle, one of the smallest of the common grain storage pests, is proving the major concern, even though it is not as common as some of the other species.
"With the others, while there has been some resistance observed, with a good fumigation strategy and a good gas tight storage we are able to fairly easily stay on top of them."
"The flat ground beetle, because of really strong resistance, that is one we are starting to struggle with, even with the label rate fumigation."
"Last year was the worst year on record for resistance of flat grain beetle in both the northern and southern zones."
"With this level of resistance I wouldn't recommend using just one chemical to control it, you're best to look at multiple strategies."
"You can look at knockdowns if you've had an infestation and then later on maybe consider grain protectants, it really is about prevention and it can be an effective approach if you're thinking about it."
Chris Warrick, leader of the grain storage extension project, said weak resistance was now the norm.
"The susceptible populations are easily controlled, the ones with weak resistance need a bit more work and the strong resistance usually require control in a gas tight storage, however some are so strong they can't be controlled at all," he said.
Mr Warrick said in unsealed storage, where fumigation was not an option growers needed to consider protectants, along with a good hygiene and aeration program.
Dr Foster said it was critical to ensure storage was at optimal levels to get the best results.
"We can still largely get good results, no matter the resistance levels, but there are things you need to do."
"With sealed storage you need to pressure test to see they can hold the gas for long enough, gas tight silos may need maintenance."
"However, prevention is better than cure and we speak to growers who haven't used phosphine for years because of a good hygiene program on-farm."
"Cooler temperatures are also important, they allow us to do longer fumigations and are important in preventing infestations."
