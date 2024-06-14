Speculation: Very safe breeding country for 800 cows | Video

Speculation is recognised as being 24,923 hectares (61,560 acres) of very safe Central Queensland breeding country able to run 800 cows and calves plus replacement heifers.
Located on the Jericho Dunrobin Road 75km north of Jericho and 128km north west of Alpha, the property is 195km from weekly prime and store cattle sales in Blackall.
Speculation comprises mainly lightly timbered broadleaf ironbark, yellow jack, soap bush, quinine, and kurrajong country.
There are also areas of scattered brigalow and dead finish country on the eastern part of the property, which is interspersed with about 5 per cent of bendee and lancewood ridges.
The well grassed country has a good body of desert Mitchell, some black spear grass and buffel grass. Wynn cassia, seca stylo and desmanthus have also been broadcast across the property.
Speculation is divided into 14 main paddocks and two holding paddocks. There are four laneways that servicing the cattle yards.
Fencing comprises predominantly three barbed wires on steel posts and a combination of timber and steel end assemblies.
The cattle yards are a combination of permanent steel and portable panels and have a crows nest draft, crush and a calf cradle that are under shade.
Water is supplied from two mains power equipped bores, which supply 25 troughs and 16 tanks. There are also eight dams.
The average annual rainfall is 575mm (23 inches).
Structural Improvements include two steel framed sheds, including a workshop area.
The steel framed four bedroom homestead is in a fenced yard with fruit trees.
Speculation will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Emerald on July 19.
Contact Andrew Turner, 0427 584 166, or Joe Grove, 0428 958 639, Ray White Rural.
