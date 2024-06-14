Farm Online
Home/Property

Speculation: Very safe breeding country for 800 cows | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 14 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Speculation is recognised as being 24,923 hectares (61,560 acres) of very safe Central Queensland breeding country able to run 800 cows and calves plus replacement heifers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.