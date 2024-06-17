Australia and China trade on bilateral reset, rock lobster ban to lift 'soon'

Beijing and Canberra have signalled at a high-level meeting between Premier Li Qiang, China's top-ranked official behind President Xi Jinping, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday that they have put recent troubles in the rear view with a "steady" increase in economic and cultural participation.
Li's four-day visit is the first by a Chinese premier to Australia since 2017 and follows a period of dire diplomatic relations where the world's second-largest economy placed $20 billion worth of trade barriers on Australian exports, including barley, wood, wine and beef, in the early days of the Covid pandemic.
Although some tensions remain, including China's treatment of political prisoners and its military adventurism in the South China Sea, the frosty relationship has thawed since Labor's election win in 2022 with Beijing rolling back several trade restrictions since last August.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said a sanction still in place on rock lobster exports, along with remaining red meat suspensions, were raised by Mr Albanese in wide-ranging discussions on Monday.
"Premier Li... acknowledged the progress we've made so far. He was very clear, I think, that he would like to see these issues resolved as well and that he'd like to see engagement between our respective agencies to make that happen," he said.
"We'd certainly be hopeful, in my space of agriculture, to see a resolution of the remaining suspensions, particularly around lobster - we'd be hopeful of that happening soon.
"From time to time there will be trade disputes between different countries. That happens not just with China, but I certainly hope that that is in the past and that's certainly the approach that we'll be taking."
China is Australia's largest two-way trading partner, both at a whole of sector level and for many individual commodities, with total trade last year standing at $320 billion while one-in-four Australian jobs are linked to the export market.
National Farmers Federation acting chief executive Charlie Thomas said that "strong and cooperative" relationships with Australia's international markets and partners was "critically important" and that the organisation was pleased with the dialogue from the Annual Leaders meeting.
This included the two countries' commitment to key multilateral economic forums including the World Trade Organisation and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, as well as confirming the importance of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and the signing of Memorandum of Understandings including on the Australia-China Strategic Economic Dialogue and Enhancing the Implementation of China-Australia Free Trade Agreement.
Premier Li told a press conference on Monday that the relationship between the two nations was "on the right track for steady improvement and development".
"We affirmed our commitment to defining this relationship as a comprehensive strategic partnership," he said.
"We also had a candid exchange of views of some differences and disagreements and agreed to properly manage them in a manner befitting our comprehensive strategic partnership."
Meanwhile, trade will headline discussions on Tuesday with the pair travelling to Perth for the seventh Business Council of Australia Australia-China CEO Roundtable to discuss emerging areas of economic opportunity particularly in the critical minerals sector, but also energy, agriculture and services within the existing FTA between the two nations.
GrainCorp will represent agriculture at the meeting of 12 energy, mining, manufacturing, banking and business leaders.
BCA Chief Executive Bran Black said the roundtable created the strong business-to-business links essential to bilateral relationships.
"These types of dialogues help set the tone for business engagement between economies, within the parameters defined by governments," he said.
Meanwhile, Trade Minister Don Farrell said 350 Australian wine producers and businesses have re-established exports to mainland China since duties were removed on March 28, exporting over $86 million of product.
It has also been raised in dispatches that Premier Li's visit is part strategic maneuvering by China wanting membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact and, potentially, building bridges in case Donald Trump is returned to the White House in November.
Mr Trump has threatened to ignite a trade war with China by slapping a 60 per cent tariff on Chinese imports to the US, as opposed to the 25pc impost he introduced when last in power.
A 38pc import tariff on Chinese electric vehicles was also announced last week by the European Union.
Chinese embassy officials caused a ruckus at Monday's signing ceremony at Parliament House by attempting to block Chinese-Australian journalist and former prisoner Cheng Lei from the view of cameras.
WHAT WAS AGREED TO IN CANBERRA ON MONDAY?
* An agreement on strategic economic dialogue will advance discussions on economic policy issues and bilateral economic co-operation
* A resumption of co-operation on climate change
* Greater collaboration in education and research, including in quality assurance, online education, and qualification recognition
* Strengthening arts and cultural sectors by re-implementing the 1981 Agreement on Cultural Co-operation, which will encourage collaboration, visits and skills exchanges between creative and cultural professionals and institutions
* Improving military collaboration to avoid potential incidents
* Reciprocal access for Australians to access five-year multiple entry visas and 15-day visa-free travel to China
* The pair also spoke about China's treatment of political dissidents
With Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.