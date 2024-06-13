Reader poll: Should the corporate donation tap to political power be turned off?

The bad optics of big corporate political donations has clouded Australia's democratic electoral process for many years.
Those peddling society's vices, including tobacco, alcohol and gambling organisations, have been mainstays of donation declaration registers since they were introduced.
So have the big banks, big mining, big supermarkets and other big multinationals.
The latest Australian Electoral Commission data shows Australia's political parties large and small raised a collective $259 million in 2022-23, with the Coalition collecting more money overall with $125m compared to Labor's $84m.
Voters have long asked what they do with all that money to fund election campaigns and other party activities. They have also been suspicious of whose ears it might be buying, what seats at the decision-making table were purchased and what government policy, funding decisions and legislation it might have influenced.
And at what cost if - as many believe - the voiceless are getting less of a fair go and communities are missing out while politicians focus on currying favour with rich big hitters.
But the horses are gathering in South Australia against what many believe is a sleight of hand process, with that state's premier Peter Malinauskas announcing plans to eventually ban political donations from state elections with some concessions for independents and minor parties to get a foot into the process.
The move is being hailed as a world-first and opens the door for a national discussion, indeed Mr Malinauskas dared his federal Labor colleagues to make a move in saying the idea should be considered by all democratic governments currently accepting donations.
"We want money out of politics. We know this is not easy. These reforms may well face legal challenge," he said.
The Albanese government pledged to introduce donation and spending caps and truth in political advertising laws, but an agreement has yet to be reached with the crossbench. While the government is under pressure from some crossbenchers and Greens members to end donations altogether.
It was recommended in a senate report on Wednesday that the federal government stop taking donations from the big four consulting firms.
Politicians say they need the money to run campaigns, voters might say that enough money is wasted by government's that a few more bob to prop up parties might be a small price to pay to blow that low hanging dark cloud from the political scene.
But do readers believe that corporate donors and pollies are taking them for a ride, or are ripping them off or that they are not getting value for money in the expenditure of taxpayer dollars while the framework remains in place?
