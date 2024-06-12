Ningle delivers 5958 acres of Moree Plains magnificence | Video

Ningle is 2411 hectares (5958 acres) of highly fertile North West Slopes and Plains country traversed by Gurley Creek, 27km south of Moree.
Offered by Rob and Joanne Hamilton, the highly productive property has been developed as a mixed farming operation with winter and summer cropping, cattle breeding and fattening, as well as a Merino flock.
The predominantly flat to very slightly sloping property features mainly black basalt self cracking types with some small red ridges with vegetation varying from open treeless plains to lightly timbered areas.
Pastures include bull and hoop Mitchell grass, Queensland blue grass, and plains grass as well as year round medics, which are in excellent order following late summer rains.
A 158ha crop of Lancer wheat and a 180ha crop of Westcourt durum are included in the sale.
NIngle is very well located to grain handling facilities in Gurley, Bellata and Moree.
The property is divided into 10 grazing paddocks and three very well managed cropping paddocks, which cover about 530ha (1309 acres).
Water is supplied from Gurley Creek, seven dams and a bore drain that cuts across the northern edge of the property. An artesian bore has also been recently drilled as part of an upgraded water system. The average annual rainfall is about 650mm (26 inches).
The 200 head capacity steel Red River cattle yards are equipped with a crush, an adjustable loading ramp, and a ratchet force yard. There is a second set of older cattle yards not far from the house that could be converted into horse yards.
The five stand Ningle shearing shed has an attached set of near new steel Proway sheep yards with the capacity to handle 1800 head.
Other structural improvements include three machinery sheds, and six bedroom shearers quarters, which could be converted into a farm stay facility.
The comprehensively upgraded, air-conditioned three bedroom Ningle homestead has an adjoining sleepout and is set in an expansive garden.
Contact Ed Wisemantel, 0423 070 103, Ray White Rural, Moree.
