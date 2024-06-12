How to get the most out of attending an agricultural field day

Agricultural field days are an essential component of staying connected with the latest developments and equipment in agriculture. Best of all, it's a time to connect with others in your community.
Attending agricultural field days can be an investment. You might find yourself travelling for several hours and taking time away from your farm. As such, you want to ensure your visit is as productive as possible.
That's why we've assembled our top 5 tips for getting the most out of attending an agricultural field day. It's the guide you need for a successful day off the farm.
The first step to getting the most out of agricultural field days is to choose the right event for you. This ensures that you will be in the right environment for a productive, enjoyable day.
To help select the perfect day for you, check out this comprehensive guide to agricultural field days in 2024.
Agricultural field days present an invaluable opportunity to grow your network. Your next big business opportunity might be at the next field day you attend.
If you are hoping to make business connections at an agricultural field day, it's best to come prepared with a short introduction. This can include some basic information about your business and the types of connections you are hoping to make at an agricultural field day.
You can even prepare your very own business cards, if you don't already have some. There are plenty of online retailers which produce bespoke business cards at affordable prices.
Finally, don't forget the all-important follow up. If you have a great conversation with a supplier, distributor or consultant, connect with them via email or social media.
Reinforcing your connection with a follow-up message will help to ensure you are in a great position to do business with them in the future.
One of the top offerings of field days is workshops and seminars. These events give you the opportunity to acquire knowledge about trends, technology and other developments in the world of agriculture.
Get the most out of field day workshops and seminars with these tips:
Another top attraction of agricultural field days is the ability to browse potential new equipment for your farm. Some equipment and tool suppliers may also sell some specialised equipment during these events.
That's why it's best to come in with a strong idea of what you want to look for when browsing products or viewing showcases.
Before you visit a farm field day, be sure to familiarise yourself with promotional materials, websites and social media posts about the event.
These will allow you to prepare for exactly what's on offer and what you should pay attention to when you visit the event.
If you're an agricultural field day veteran, you might be considering whether it's time to get your very own booth at an agricultural field day.
There are many reasons to consider getting your own booth at a field day of your choosing. It enables you to show off your products to a new range of customers.
If you do decide to get your own booth, here are some best practices to help you get the most out of the experience:
Whether you visit an agricultural field day as an exhibitor or simply as an attendee, there's no doubting the opportunity of these events. Follow our tips to make your experience as fun and productive as possible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.