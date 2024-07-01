Murray Watt: Where he came from and what he has so far done in the hot seat

After becoming the Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry in June 2022, Murray Watt has become an obvious key figure in the Australian agricultural landscape.
Mr Watt served as a member of the Australian Labor Party and a Senator for Queensland since 2016, but before entering federal parliament, Mr Watt was a Senior Associate at Maurice Blackburn Lawyers from 2012 to 2016.
As Senator, one of the key measures introduced by Mr Watt was Australia's first National Biosecurity Strategy in August 2022.
The 40-page document was designed as a comprehensive approach to tackle foot-and-mouth disease as well as other pest and disease outbreaks.
In May 2024, Mr Watt announced a plan to phase out live sheep exports by 2028, a move which has caused immense stress for the industry, particularly in Western Australia.
"We are giving certainty to sheep producers and the supply chain by legislating the date, and putting $107 million on the table to enable an orderly and well-planned transition away from the trade," Mr Watt said.
"This is a comprehensive package that will assist to strengthen supply chains, develop market opportunities and improve animal welfare."
The announcement was swiftly condemned by the National Farmers' Federation.
"$20 million a year is pitiful. It's cents in the dollar compared to what farmers have invested in their businesses, and it doesn't touch the sides of an industry that will add billions to our economy in the coming years," NFF CEO Tony Mahar said.
Large scale protests followed at the end of May with more than 1300 vehicles taking to the streets as part of the #KeepTheSheep campaign.
In June 2024, Mr Watt opened the new National Operations Centre in Brisbane, which served as the new headquarters for Disaster Relief Australia.
Established in 2016, DRA now has more than 3600 registered volunteers.
