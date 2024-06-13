Weight gain and trading profit: If you don't know the difference you'll go backwards

Trading cattle is pretty straight forward, right? All you have to do is buy low, whack a bit of feed into them, sell high and rake the dollars in.
Why then are consultants and agents reporting that half the trades they saw during the period of both a ripper season and a cattle market at all-time highs made a loss?
The answer possibly lies in the fact many traders don't know their cost of production or the kilograms of beef per hectare their country can produce.
Or that not all profit margins are created equal.
Farm business consultant John Francis, Agrivista at Wagga Wagga, gave a fascinating talk on the strategy of a cattle trade and the attributes of a highly profitable trader at a seminar in Coonamble this month hosted by Animal Health & Nutrition Consulting.
One of the key take-home messages from what Mr Francis said was that feed has to be utilised when it's available if a long-term career in beef cattle is the plan.
"Profits have to increase at the same rate of asset value just to maintain financial resource efficiency in a farm business," he said.
"To stay ahead of that curve, you have to put feed to use when it comes."
Trading cattle was a very useful enterprise in environments where there is a high degree of volatility and where you can either utilise feed from good rain or pull back numbers when it's not there, he said.
Knowing your net income margin and cost of production were key, Mr Francis said.
Cost of production is operating cost divided by production in kilograms of liveweight. Operating costs includes animal health, contract costs, materials, supplementary feed, sales and freight costs but it is also overhead costs, like pasture fertiliser, wages, vehicles, insurance.
The latter allows leverage in terms of driving economies of scale.
Net income margin is the trading margin plus the weight gain margin. Either can make or break you.
While it's the weight gain margin that is within control - it's about the genetics you buy, the feed you supply and the ability to match feed with the right class of animals - it can be like looking at the trade through rose-coloured glasses, Mr Francis said.
A profit margin can be halved when the buy and sell price is factored in.
Of course, the way to make the trading margin work in your favour is to buy low and sell high but that is far more complex than it sounds.
In fact, Mr Francis believes if market speculation is your speciality, being involved in cattle is probably not the first choice.
To trade cattle profitably and consistently, speculation is not the best way, he said.
The first attribute of a profitable cattle trader is a clear strategy of being 'out there for weight gain', he said.
The ability to think critically is also high on the list. That is to put the amount of feed available into the context of how earnings can be developed from it, Mr Francis explained.
What else is on the list?
Market know-how, good relationships to get market insights, operational efficiency, skill decision making, feed budgeting skills and financial literacy.
In a nutshell, there is an art and science to profitable cattle trading.
The AHN two-day event, named precisely that, was supported by funding from the Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Fisheries & Forestry as part of its Support Regional Trade Events Program.
The event was livestreamed by ACMAgri's Capture and is available on the AHN website.
