Thousands of emails sent to live sheep ban inquiry

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
June 13 2024 - 6:00pm
Questions have been raised over whether a committee conducting an inquiry into the live sheep export ban legislation will have time to consider all submissions after being inundated with thousands with emails.

