Thousands of emails sent to live sheep ban inquiry

Questions have been raised over whether a committee conducting an inquiry into the live sheep export ban legislation will have time to consider all submissions after being inundated with thousands with emails.
With only 123 submissions uploaded by late Thursday afternoon, parliamentary staff are still sorting through the emails, with just one week remaining until the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Agriculture has to deliver its report.
ACM Agri understands that the full number of eligible submissions to the inquiry is not yet known, as the committee secretariat works through its processes.
The snap inquiry was called a little over a week ago, after agriculture minister Murray Watt said a Senate inquiry into the bill would be "a good idea".
The proposed bill would amend the Export Control Act to ban the export from Australia of live sheep by sea on and after May 1 2028 and put offences and penalties in those for those who fail to follow the law, while also allowing the federal government to start doling out funds as part of its transition support package.
Nationals leader David Littleproud had initially referred the legislation to the parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture for consideration, but that motion was initially voted down.
Mr Littleproud said that Labor's "box-ticking inquiry" was treating farmers with contempt. "Labor cannot possibly get through the number of submissions in time and thoroughly investigate reasons for closing the live sheep export trade," he said.
"It is disingenuous but sadly what we have come to expect from Agriculture Minister Murray Watt.
"How can the committee possibly report back by June 21?
"The entire process has been a sham.
"Our farmers deserve better."
Mr Littleproud said that a future Coalition Government would reinstate the live sheep export trade.
An initial public hearing was held as part of the inquiry in Canberra on Wednesday with another hearing to take place in Muresk, WA on Friday.
In addition to the written submissions, the committee will also need to reflect upon the evidence from the hearings, which will include representations from numerous industry bodies, a number of animal welfare groups, several Western Australia shire councils, two live export companies and members from the farming community.
Australian Livestock Exporters Council CEO Mark Harvey-Sutton said among the body of evidence being presented to the committee were a number of "misrepresentations" by animal welfare bodies.
"I think what we are seeing, which is perhaps the most frustrating part of all, people that have never in their lives set foot on a livestock vessel, or at least in the last 10 years, trying to portray what the current conditions on board the vessels are like," he said.
"They are merely armchair critics and they do not fully comprehend, nor understand what the welfare conditions are like on a vessel.
"I think the most disappointing thing that I have heard all of the activist submissions and evidence given [on Wednesday] is this notion that they actually do support farmers and that the transition package is very generous and this will enable them to transition.
"They don't have a clue quite frankly what they're talking about and it's really incumbent on this committee to investigate these statements and ground truth them because as we said in their statement, they must take their responsibility as elected representatives seriously... and not take these claims on face value."
