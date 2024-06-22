Australia's biggest grower of organic almonds on the market

Australia's largest producer of organic almonds is on the market.
A portfolio of three adjoining orchards in Sunraysia offers the almond orchards for sale along with substantial plantings of citrus and and avocados.
The orchards are at Colignan, about 50km southeast of Mildura.
The aggregation takes in 411 hectares (1016 acres) with a total planted orchard area of more than 238ha (588 acres).
The plantings include a mixture of almonds (156ha), citrus (77ha) and avocado (5.3ha) with more than 88ha suitable for orchard expansion.
First established in the 1980's, the owners were one of the early adopters of organic and biodynamic farming techniques.
The almond orchard carries certification of Australian Certified Organic P/L while the citrus and avocado plantings are grown conventionally.
Colliers agents Jesse Manuel, Tim Altschwager and Will Sumner are handling the sale.
"The owners were early adopters of organic farming practices, having begun the transition process to organic 35 years ago," Colliers national director Jesse Manuel said.
"Today, the orchard is the largest producer of organic almonds in the country.
"The almonds could easily be converted to conventional farming as well," Mr Manuel said.
Agents say a "significant investment" into irrigation infrastructure, specifically the three individual pump sites and mainlines from the Murray River, provides operational efficiency and security across the portfolio.
The owners have also secured an increase in the property's annual irrigation use limit.
"So, when you pair that with the existing irrigation in situ and with the pumping infrastructure which has the capacity to service additional plantings, the new owner(s) could develop out the additional 88ha straight away," Will Sumner said.
There are six homes across the properties, one which is currently used as an office.
Other farm improvements include various shedding and an almond storage pad.
Operational and harvest plant plus equipment will also form part of the sale.
Agents say there is the potential to split up the aggregation and sell all three properties independently of each other although they have been offered as a whole.
The farms are being offered for sale by expressions of interest.
For further information contact the agents from Colliers - Jesse Manuel on 0421 550242, Tim Altschwager on 0408 814699 or Will Sumner on 0488 942111.
