Statistics highlight WA seasonal transformation

Climate statistics highlight the impact of last week's heavy rain across Western Australia.
Incredibly, some of the tallies received last week over the far northern grain belt, north of Geraldton, were more than croppers received for the entire year in 2023.
Binnu was one area to receive widespread totals in excess of 100mm and up to 120mm.
Data collated by WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) research scientist Meredith Guthrie found that such was the extent of the rain, in an area with a 336mm annual average rainfall, that even with Decile 1 (in the driest 10pc) rainfall each month from here the region was on track for rainfall within the average parameters.
But other data from Dr Guthrie showed that although the rain was welcomed, the break for the season was still far later than optimal for much of Australia's largest grain producing state.
A map showed that while southern and western grain producing regions had enjoyed a break, defined as more than 25mm cumulatively over a three day period, in May, much of the state had to wait until either very late in May or early June for the break.
The latest area to receive a break is the normally reliable Esperance port zone, however there were finally some falls overnight.
Totals were generally useful, rather than transformational, with Esperance itself receiving 17mm.
There is the potential for some further light falls over immediate coastal areas in south-eastern WA over the next eight days according to Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecasts, but at most growers could expect 15mm, with falls tapering rapidly away from the coast, similar to yesterday's rain.
