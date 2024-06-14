Experts share tips for creating market ready beef at Elders FarmFest

Slashing may seem counter-productive but it can be a great tool to maximise pasture production, according to DLF Seeds' Jacob O'Brien.
Mr O'Brien was the guest speaker at Elders FarmFest's Farming Forward: Elders Expert Speaker Series on market ready beef production.
"Developing improved pastures is an important step in property development," Mr O'Brien said.
"It's not just about feeding cattle, it's about developing your property.
"It's not just planting a seed or hoping for the best."
Mr O'Brien said improved pastures could consist of introduced grasses or introduced legumes, or a mixture of both.
"The need to replace native, naturalised pastures with improved species stems from the pressure to increase animal productivity when margins between returns and operating costs are narrowing within a business," he said.
Mr O'Brien said there were processes that helped maximise pasture production.
"Make a good plan, budget, understand what you're going to do and use plenty of fertiliser," he said.
"Soil test so you can understand where the capital implications come to. Seed right and in the right combination. Understand what the species are going to do for you, when they're going to grow, how they're going to grow, and why they're going to grow. Can you manage those species that you're growing? Manage pastures properly after they're put in."
Mr O'Brien said, as a pasture agronomist of 25 years, he spends most of his time with graziers helping them manage the grasses and the legumes they're growing, and to understand the physical traits of the plants and how to manipulate those plants.
He said setting key performance indicators was a crucial area he worked with growers on.
"When I go into a paddock, as an agronomist, I'm looking at what plants you're growing, what species they are, how they're growing, why they're growing and plant populations," he said.
"Plant populations give you yield and yield is stocking rate. Depending on the species, 10 to 12 plants per square metre is what you're aiming for with a productive pasture.
"When water use efficiency values drop below 12 kilograms of dry matter per hectare per millimetre of rainfall, once you're dropping below that, even with a native pasture, you've got to do something with it, it's just not productive and stocking rates will be terrible."
Mr O'Brien said weed management was 'horses for courses'.
"What's a weed to one person isn't a weed to another," he said.
"When I go onto a block, some people will think Biloela Buffel is a weed and I think it's the most wonderful grass you've got going but it's how you manage it."
Mr O'Brien urged growers to match the right livestock to their improved pastures to maximise returns.
"Use young stock or growing stock, it can be culled cows or bulls, something you need to get good weight gain with very quickly," he said.
Mr O'Brien said maximising soil fertility was also key, as it what's drives pasture growth. He said testing he had done throughout Queensland showed the majority of the time phosphorus was the major limiting factor.
"A soil test is about budgeting for the future, it's not just for now," he said.
"You can't control rainfall but you can control fertility."
Mr O'Brien said slashing and tight grazing can help make the most of pasture plants.
"Slashing is a very important part of what we do," he said.
An example was Gatton panic, which has growth rates of more than 300 kilograms of dry matter per hectare per day when nitrogen is added.
"When you get growth rates like that, there's not enough animals to keep on top of these plants, especially with heat and good rainfall," he said.
"The animals will strip all the leaves off it and cause tillers. Tillers and reproductive stems don't grow animals. Animals don't want to eat them, you won't get weight gain off them, it's green leaf (that gets weight gain) and tropical grasses produce a lot of green leaf and the quality can be really good.
"In central Queensland in some our our paddocks, you can be running seven head to the hectare. That's an actual tangible figure to get on top of these crops, and that's Gatton panic and Biloela Buffel. When these crops are managed, they can really grow."
Mr O'Brien said some Queensland producers were using 'huge' 12 metre wide slashers to top paddocks.
"It's because they know they cannot control the growth rates of these plants," he said.
"Once they can control the growth rate, away they go."
Another guest speaker was Elders livestock production adviser Todd Donaldson, who spoke about the need for strong stewardship on animal health products in the industry.
"We notice lately that the APVMA (Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicine Authority) has restricted some chemicals that we can use that are really important in animal health rotations for different parasites," he said.
"Stewardship is so important to make sure we look after those products we have available still.
"An example would be Brazil. Over in Brazil any cattle production ranch or facility there's 100 per cent resistance to MLs (Macrocylic Latones). It's an issue and we don't want to end up (like that) here in Australia.
"All those drenches that we use in our animal health program, we have to protect them.
"We've got a lot of vaccine companies in the market and it's important that we administer those vaccines correctly.
"Be conscious of the products that you use and make sure you use them correctly to give longevity to those products."
Mr Donaldson urged producers to look after their pastures, especially as the cost of production with pastures could equate to as low as 40 cents a kilogram, depending on inputs.
"Pasture is king, the cheapest supplement you can get is your own grass," he said.
