Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Experts share tips for creating market ready beef at Elders FarmFest

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
June 14 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DLF Seeds' Jacob O'Brien and Elders livestock production adviser Todd Donaldson were guest speakers at Elders FarmFest. Picture by Paula Thompson
DLF Seeds' Jacob O'Brien and Elders livestock production adviser Todd Donaldson were guest speakers at Elders FarmFest. Picture by Paula Thompson

Slashing may seem counter-productive but it can be a great tool to maximise pasture production, according to DLF Seeds' Jacob O'Brien.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.