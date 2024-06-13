Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Fight continues to protect wool from new EU green laws

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
June 14 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fight continues to protect wool from new EU green laws
Fight continues to protect wool from new EU green laws

Woolgrowers and industry groups from Australia and across the world are continuing to fight to make sure that the new European Union Green Claims Directive doesn't disadvantage wool ahead of a key meeting on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.