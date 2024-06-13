Fight continues to protect wool from new EU green laws

Woolgrowers and industry groups from Australia and across the world are continuing to fight to make sure that the new European Union Green Claims Directive doesn't disadvantage wool ahead of a key meeting on Monday.
Wool industry representatives have spent years battled against the EU's proposed product environmental footprint methodology, which could give synthetic fibres an advantage over natural ones.
The Green Claims Directive is aimed at making sure companies can't mislead consumers by making false environmental claims.
While Members of the European Parliament kept the PEF out of the proposals as it passed before the parliament earlier this year, the Green Claims Directive is now set to go before the European Commission's environmental council amid concerns that references to the PEF method remain in the proposal.
Woolgrowers from across the world have been signing their names to a letter addressed to the EU Council ahead of Monday's meeting to voice their concerns.
"Recent communications suggest that the European Council is endorsing PEF or PEFCR [Product Environmental Footprint Category Rules], to underpin the Green Claims Directive, which will be voted upon on 17 June 2024," the letter reads
"The PEF methodology unfairly favours synthetic, fossil fuel-derived materials over natural fibres, misrepresenting natural fibres as harmful to the environment and therefore posing a significant risk of injustice to farmers whose lives depend on the production of these natural fibres.
"We farmers are custodians of our land, and this comes with enormous responsibility.
"Our farms are often small, family-based, multi-generational operations, and we are yet to meet a farmer who doesn't want to hand their farm on in a better state than they found it; this is our definition of sustainability, our legacy, our heritage."
The letter warns that if the EU introduces a policy favouring synthetic fibres, the struggle for farmer already facing significant challenges "will become even more severe and they may have no option but to give up on farming practices".
Australian Wool Innovation has played a key role in fighting against the PEF methodology over the past few years.
AWI CEO John Roberts said despite all the work that had been done to argue against the PEF methodology, it was concerning that it hadn't been entirely ruled out.
"Woolgrowers have got enough challenges at the moment,with labour costs and cost of production and the last thing they need is this as well.
"We've been at this table for a long time but it's critically important that we get Australian woolgrowers' voices heard... wherever you're growing wool whether it's New Zealand or South Africa, those voices also need to be heard.
"This is too important, we just can't sit back and be complacent... I like to think we'll be heard."
Mr Roberts said AWI had been involved in conversations around these issues for seven or eight years, providing staff and funding towards the cause.
"All eyes are on Europe and whatever happens there will move to other jurisdictions," he said.
"We have a full-time employee in Europe whose primary role is to work on this and we work with the International Wool Textile Organisation on this... and of course our team in Sydney provide the science and the literature to back up our argument very strongly."
