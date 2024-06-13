In demand Border Rivers irrigation water sells for above reserve

An auction of unsupplemented water in the Border Rivers' Macintyre Zone for sold for well above its reserve price.
On offer were three 686 megalitre licences totalling 2058ML, with each licence having a volumetric limit of 1715ML.
The water sold for an impressive $5700/ML, for an outlay of more than $1.17 million.
Marketing agent Clayton Smith, JLL Agribusiness, said buyer of the first allocation took the option of purchase the other two lots.
The licences operate under the Queensland Border Rivers continuous accounting system and can be used on either side of the Queensland/NSW border.
Recent sales had been in the $5000 to $5800/ML range, Mr Smith said.
Marketing was handled by Clayton Smith, Chris Holgar and Geoff Warriner from JLL Agribusiness.
