Farm Online
Home/Politics

Queensland LNP vows to can contentious energy scheme project if elected

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
June 15 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eungella residents turned out to Eungella Hub on April 2 to share their concerns about the Pioneer-Burdekin pumped hydro dam proposal with Premier Steven Miles. Picture: Steph Allen
Eungella residents turned out to Eungella Hub on April 2 to share their concerns about the Pioneer-Burdekin pumped hydro dam proposal with Premier Steven Miles. Picture: Steph Allen

Queensland's opposition leader David Crisafulli has vowed not to proceed with the Pioneer-Burdekin Pumped Hydro Project if the Liberal National Party wins the October election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.