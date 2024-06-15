Farm Online
Can training artificial intelligence to track feedlot cattle improve welfare?

By Rebecca Nadge
June 15 2024 - 5:00pm
Professor Ali Bab-Hadiashar, research leader at RMIT's Intelligent Automation Research Group, Melbourne, with one of the cameras at Dimboola Feedlot, Vic. Picture supplied

It's hoped a new project using artificial intelligence to monitor animal behaviour will lead to better welfare outcomes - but first, the technology needs to be trained to recognise cattle.

