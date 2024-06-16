Farm Online
Home/Politics

'Giant' of a politician: Former SA Premier Steele Hall remembered

By Newsroom
June 16 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former SA Premier Steele Hall (second from right) inspects South Australian timber, with Wadlow Ltd MD AK Wadlow, architect Vern Tolcher and Ian Holland, Cresco, in January 1969. File picture
Former SA Premier Steele Hall (second from right) inspects South Australian timber, with Wadlow Ltd MD AK Wadlow, architect Vern Tolcher and Ian Holland, Cresco, in January 1969. File picture

Politicians across all sides are paying tribute to a "giant" of South Australian politics, after news came of the passing of former South Australian Premier Steele Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.