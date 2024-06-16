'Giant' of a politician: Former SA Premier Steele Hall remembered

Politicians across all sides are paying tribute to a "giant" of South Australian politics, after news came of the passing of former South Australian Premier Steele Hall.
Mr Hall died at 95 on Monday, June 10.
He had served as the state's 36th premier, between 1968 and 1970,
Across a parliamentary career spanning three decades, Steele Hall served as Premier of SA, led two political parties - one of which he founded - and served as a member of the South Australian House of Assembly, the Federal House of Representatives and the Senate.
He is the only Australian to serve as premier of a state as well as the member of three legislatures.
He was born at Balaklava in 1928 and worked on his family's wheat and sheep farm.
He stood for his local seat of Gouger, with the Liberal and Country League party, and was elected in 1959.
Among his biggest legacies was electoral reform, with him leading changes for a more "equitable" distribution of electoral boundaries.
The resulted in the reduction of regional seats, something that disadvantaged his own party.
SA Premier Peter Malinauskas said this was a "brave" move to make and showed Mr Hall's character.
"Steele Hall is rightly seen as a significant figure in the history of South Australian politics," he said.
"He leaves behind a reputation for integrity and political courage, a man who truly put his state ahead of party political interests."
Opposition deputy leader John Gardner said Mr Hall was a "giant of South Australian politics and public life".
"His term was marked by far-sighted achievement and constitutional reform, including modernisation of electoral laws which were necessary for the state's future, even though they damaged his own chances of re-election," he said.
"Steele's career indicates he was a politician of great courage and deep principle.
"While electoral reform may be the enduring legacy for which Steele Hall is most widely remembered, his term in office saw significant progress in other areas including women's health, Aboriginal affairs, and the fluoridation of South Australia's water supply - a measure controversial at the time but which has led to significant dental health improvements for generations of South Australians.
"Notably, as Premier, it was Steele Hall who determined the site for Adelaide's Festival Centre, and negotiated financial support from the Commonwealth that enabled its construction to begin."
Mr Hall is survived by wife Joan, his six children and six grandchildren.
The state government has extended the offer of a State Funeral to the Hall family.
