Nature lover's beach escape - snapped up quicker than a seagull's chip

Has your dream beach hideaway somehow slipped through your net?
Cabin, surf beach, 52 hectares (128 acres) of heavily treed block - all on the market for $380,000. Privacy and then some in far east Gippsland, far from the crowds.
Well it's too late now, because someone has just bought it.
But if you want to see what you missed and what sort of bang you might expect for your bucks, read on.
In the far east of the state, the NSW-side of Orbost, is the small sea-side town of Marlo, population about 600.
The fabled Snowy River empties into the Southern Ocean here.
Denise Lyn Real Estate of Orbost has had a block on the market headlined "the ultimate hideout", about 500 metres from the golden sands of Cape Conran.
Agents assure us you can hear the waves rolling onto the shore from the "hideout".
A bit like a TV episode of Alone, but with an indoor log fire and a real bed. Plus a hot shower and fridge full of food.
It takes about seven minutes to drive up a very long all-weather driveway from Marlo Plains Road to reach the beach shack, more of a studio really.
You drive through stands of mature Banksia forest, Mahogany gums and extensive wetlands - a haven for many species of wildlife which are apparently "very significant" botanically.
Hence the property has been covenanted with Trust For Nature.
Finally you reach the one-bedroom home, made from post and beam with rendered masonry walls featuring timber ceilings.
There's lots of off-the-grid power - solar panels and battery plus a brand new generator and gas hot water for the shower.
The cabin and septic system (flushing toilet) were designed and built by a previous owner who just happened to be an architect and the improvements are fully registered.
Furnishings were included in the sale.
You've moved in but want to share your windfall with others? Drainage pipes have already been added along the track and a site cleared for a potential second dwelling.
To answer one more question - can you walk to the beach? "My private forest looked more like a jungle from online satellite pictures ," you might fear.
Previous owners had seen to that by creating a walking track from the cabin down to the ocean.
Otherwise it is a short drive to Point Riccardo for fishing, surfing and long walks.
"This property is a stunning getaway for those who appreciate the bush, the coast and privacy," agents said.
Oh well, next time.
