ACC opens its doors to smaller processors to share tips

June 16 2024 - 1:00pm
Queensland Country Meat Processors Association representative visiting Australian Country Choice facilities in Brisbane. Picture ACC.
Owners and operators of Queensland's smaller meat works have picked up tips from one of Australia's largest family-run complete beef supply chains.

