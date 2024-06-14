Line-up for Tractor & Machinery Association of Australia conference confirmed

The Tractor & Machinery Association of Australia (TMA) has announced the final line-up of exciting speakers for its 2024 annual conference.
Taking place on Thursday, July 18, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), this year's conference is themed "Towards 2030: Gearing Up."
The conference will feature an exciting line-up of distinguished speakers who are set to provide attendees with critical insights and innovative strategies to navigate the future of the agricultural machinery industry.
Highlights include:
Attendees will also gain access to crucial industry updates including:
The TMA Annual Conference is the premier event for professionals in the agricultural machinery sector. It offers an unparalleled platform to:
In addition to the informative sessions, the conference provides exceptional networking opportunities. Participants can engage with industry leaders and peers during pre-dinner drinks at the Sports Museum and enjoy a tour of the MCG.
Attendees are also invited to stay for the blockbuster Collingwood versus Hawthorn game the following night.
"This year's conference is set to be our most exciting yet," TMA executive director Gary Northover said.
"With a stellar line-up of speakers and an iconic venue, we are providing our members and affiliate members with invaluable opportunities to learn, network, and grow. We invite everyone in the industry to join us as we look towards 2030 and beyond."
Tickets for the 2024 TMA annual conference are available.by visiting http://www.tma.asn.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.