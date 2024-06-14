Prized high weight gain cattle country sold after auction | Video

Highly productive 18,077 hectare (44,669 acre) Barcoo district property Gowan Station has sold to a Taroom-based buyer after initially being passed in at auction on Friday morning.
Offered by Blue Sky Beef, the property was initially passed in for $25.5 million, selling by negotiation soon after for what is understood to be a higher figure.
Three of the four registered bidders were active at the auction, which kicked off at $17m.
Located 70km south of Blackall, the freehold, organically accredited property in seven titles is estimated to carry 3000 adult cattle equivalents and is ideally suited breeding, finishing and backgrounding.
Stewart Taylor, one of the owners of Blue Sky, said the property had partly been sold to reduce debt.
"The sale also gives us the opportunity to look at other opportunities and potentially increase the geographic spread of the business," he said.
Blue Sky Beef was established in 2016 and also owns the Blackall properties Norwood and Tarves.
Mr Taylor is also well known for previous 25 year involvement with Napco, including four years as general manager.
Gowan comprises of an excellent mix of productive soils and pastures and has a locked-in Queensland Government PMAV vegetation map.
Most of the property is developed gidyea country, boasting highly productive buffel grass pastures.
The balance is lightly shaded Mitchell grass country, pebbly gidyea and coolibah creek systems which grows a mix of buffel grass as well as other native grasses and herbages.
Timbers include gidyea, boree, bauhinia, leopardwood, dead finish, and whitewood with coolibah on the channels.
Gowan is divided into 16 main paddocks plus holding paddocks, with a five foot high exclusion fence along the eastern boundary.
A laneway system services the centrally located equipped cattle yards, which feature an undercover working area.
Gowan is well watered by bores, dams and creek channels with semi-permanent holes.
The average annual rainfall is 526mm (21 inches).
Improvements include a five bedroom homestead, machinery sheds, a workshop, six stand shearing shed, horse yards with stables and day yards, and a garage.
Marketing was handled by Bruce Douglas and Andrew Turner from Ray White Rural and Wally Cooper from Rural Property & Livestock.
