Ford Ranger tops national new car sales for May

The Ford Ranger was the most popular new car with Australian buyers in May.
It was the top selling vehicle with sales of 5912, followed by the Toyota HiLux (5702), Toyota RAV4 (5517) Isuzu Ute D-Max (2612) and Toyota Landcruiser (2578).
Australia's automotive industry continued its streak of record-breaking new vehicle sales in May, setting an all-time record for the month.
A total of 111,099 vehicles were sold in May, surpassing last year's figure of 105,694 which previously was the best May result on record.
The year-to-date sales now stand at 512,753 marking an increase of more than 55,920 vehicles compared to the same period last year (456,833).
Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) chief executive Tony Weber said that another record-breaking month underscored the ongoing strength of the industry.
"The continued growth highlights consumer confidence and the industry's ability to meet diverse needs of Australian motorists despite current economic challenges," Mr Weber said.
"The Australian market is one of the most open and competitive in the world which supply consumers with a wide choice of vehicle across all segments and price categories."
Monthly sales of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles had a notable increase, capturing 15.8 per cent of the market compared to 7.9pc in the previous year. Battery electric vehicles experienced a slight increase in sales accounting for 8.1pc of new sales, up from 7.7pc at the same month last year.
Toyota was the market leader for the month with sales of 23,389, followed by Ford (8806), Mazda (8002), Kia (7504) and Hyundai (6495).
Sales in the Australian Capital Territory were up by 10.6pc (1673); New South Wales increased by 5.3pc (33,145); Queensland increased by 5.5pc (23,534); South Australia increased by 11.3pc (7501); Victoria increased by 3.2pc (30,095); Western Australia increased by 5.4pc (12,334), Tasmania increased by 7.1pc (1818) and Northern Territory decreased by 8.8pc (999).
