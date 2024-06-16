Farm Online
Simple AutoPath feature promotes planning perfection

June 16 2024 - 2:30pm
Small grain growers can now take another simple yet impactful step towards automation with the announcement of new AutoPath (Boundaries). Picture supplied
Small grain growers can now take another simple yet impactful step towards automation with the announcement of new AutoPath (Boundaries). Picture supplied

Small grain growers using Controlled Traffic Farming (CTF) can now take another simple yet impactful step towards automation with the announcement of new AutoPath (Boundaries) in the latest updates to John Deere Operations Center and Gen 4 and G5 displays.

