What's been stopping the rain in the south?

Lesser known climate drivers may both have played a role in the unusual dry that has hit far southern Australia this autumn.
While a Bureau of Meteorology (BOM spokesperson said it was very difficult to attribute on the ground weather to one particular climate driver due to the complex interaction between various factors, there were strong signals measured this autumn that may have been a factor.
In particular the subtropical ridge (STR) measured this autumn was the second highest on record.
The subtropical ridge refers to a belt of high pressure that extends over southern Australia.
This autumn the BOM spokesperson said eastern Australia had its strongest autumn sub-tropical ridge on record.
Within that May was equal highest, and March was fourth highest for their respective months.
Many normally reliable, high rainfall zone regions along the southern coast, ranging from Esperance in WA right through South Australia to Victoria's Western District and Tasmania's King Island, have endured one of their driest autumns on record.
Another driver that could play a key role in influencing southern weather over coming months is the Southern Annular Mode (SAM).
In terms of the SAM, in winter, it tends to have its largest influence on south-west facing parts of southern Australia, influencing frontal rain, while in summer it has its largest influence over south-east Australia.
In spite of its impact on southern regions, the BOM said it may not have been a big factor in the dry autumn, saying that in autumn, SAM typically has very little influence over Australia, while spring reflects a weak summer pattern.
At present the SAM is in a neutral phase.
Unlike longer term climate drivers, such as El Nino / La Nina or the Indian Ocean Dipole the BOM said each positive or negative SAM event tends to only last for around one to two weeks, though longer periods may also occur.
The time frame between positive and negative events is quite random, but typically in the range of a week to a few months.
Looking forward the spokesperson said neither factor could be utilised on their own for an accurate update on winter conditions, instead they encouraged growers to use their organisation's dynamic models that took into account multiple factors rather than relying on what was happening with a particular climate driver.
"The Bureau's climate model simulates the physics of atmospheric, oceanic, ice and land surface processes, and uses millions of observations from satellites as well as in-situ instrumentation on land and at sea," they said.
"These simulations enable the model to account for the influence and interplay of a range of variables on the atmosphere and oceans, including climate change and natural climate factors like El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO), Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), and the SAM, which is more robust than basing a forecast on a single climate driver."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.