How AI could impact irrigation technology explored at Elders FarmFest 2024

"With the first platforms, if you bought a system from company A, you only had the sensors they had with their own system. With your modern platforms now, they can use whatever you have existing. As long as it's a measureable input, you can put it into the new system. Most modern stuff will graph it for you as well, so you have that historical data to say this is what you did on Block A or Block B. It's historical, it's quantative, so you can look at exactly how much water you put on."