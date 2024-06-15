Cotton young achiever finalists announced

Three young guns are in the running for one of the premier prizes for the next generation of the cotton industry.
Cotton Australia has announced the award finalists for the 2024 Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC) Chris Lehmann Young Cotton Achiever of the Year Award, with the award recipient to be named at the Australian Cotton Conference, to be held on the Gold Coast in August.
The three finalists are Queensland-based extension officer Sharna Holman, Elsie Hudson, an innovation broker at the CRDC and Alex Trinder, a Moree, NSW based agronomist.
Cotton Australia general manager Michael Murray said the finalists highlighted the diverse ways young people could get involved in the cotton industry.
"We know that many of our family farmers are generational with children taking over farms from their parents after succession planning but many new entrants to the cotton industry do not come from cotton farms," Mr Murray said.
"The three finalists this year are great examples of young people who were not farmers yet who discovered their passion for the cotton industry early and decided they wanted to play a major part in its development."
CRDC executive director Allan Williams said young people starting off in their careers were flocking to cotton.
"While people often say there's a shortage of young people in agriculture it certainly doesn't apply to cotton," Mr Williams said.
"This year alone, Cotton Australia and CRDC had 45 applicants for just 15 spots in the Future Cotton Leaders Program."
Ms Holman has been involved in the industry since 2014 and worked at the Australian Cotton Research Institute in Narrabri, researching Helicoverpa Bt resistance genetics.
After that stint she joined Queensland DAF as a Development Extension Officer and later took on Cotton Info's Biosecurity Technical Lead role in Emerald, contributing to significant advances like August planting research and boosting crop yields.
Her current CRDC supported PhD research focuses on the pest status of cluster caterpillar in northern Australia, addressing sustainable cotton production challenges.
Ms Hudson began her career bug checking during summer breaks from The University of Queensland, Gatton.
She transitioned from a general Rural Science degree to a Bachelor of Applied Science with majors in plant science and regional and rural business.
After a year on farm in Moree post-graduation, Elsie had a stint as a trainee agronomist in Narrabri and joined CottonInfo during the 2018 drought, bridging the gap between research and growers.
In her current role as an Innovation Broker with CRDC, she has spearheaded many important initiatives including the newly formed $9 million Australia Cotton Disease Collaboration.
Ms Trinder is a private consultant in Moree NSW who was awarded the Gwydir Valley CGA Young Achiever in 2023.
She got her Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Charles Sturt University, where she received an AgriFutures Australia Horizon scholarship and gained experience in the cotton industry through a placement at Auscott farms.
After graduating, she joined HMAg as a junior agronomist and quickly progressed to become a director, specializing in consulting on irrigated and dryland cotton, resulting in impressive yields and sustainable practices.
As an active member of the Gwydir Cotton Growers Association, Alex has taken on roles such as social media coordinator and treasurer. In 2023 she joined the board of Crop Consultants Australia as the Young Member Director and shadow Projects Director, focusing on professional development for young agronomists and supporting research projects.
