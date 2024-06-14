Agribusiness buzz in brief

Namoi Cotton's original takeover suitor, the French-owned Louis Dreyfus Company, has again extended its off-market offer to a closing date of July 5.
LDC was previously due to close its 67 cent share offer for the NSW-Queensland ginning and related cotton services business on June 21.
The new date follows close behind fellow bidder, Olam Agri, extending its higher 70c/share bid's closing date to July 16.
Namoi Cotton's board of directors and its independent advisor on the takeover have both recommended shareholders accept Olam's price, unless a higher bid emerges.
Wine Australia has cancelled the export licence held by NSW-Victorian border winemaker, Jindalee Road Wines.
Wine Australia said its label integrity program investigation found Jindalee Road failed to meet its record-keeping obligations established by the Wine Australia Act 2013, but declined to make any further comment about the licence cancellation.
While there were no concerns about health or safety for consumers of the wine produced by the company, Wine Australia said wine label claims in relation to vintage, variety and region strongly influenced consumer purchasing decisions.
In March, Jindalee, based at Coomealla, between Wentworth and Mildura, pleaded guilty to four charges of illegally tapping irrigation water worth $300,000 from a local pipeline for use on its vineyards.
Former farm manager, David Littore, and Jindalee Road Wines were fined a total of $500,000 in the NSW Land and Environment Court for what was described as intentional criminal activity resulting in almost 365 megalitres of water stolen between 2016 and 2019.
Water and farm moisture monitoring equipment outfit, Farmbot Monitoring Solutions, has raised $4.6 million to fund its growth objectives in Australia and the USA where it recently launched its subsidiary, Ranchbot.
With support from existing shareholders, including Telstra and Macdoch Ventures, and new investors from Australia and the US, Farmbot exceeded its initial $3m target.
Farmbot provides remote water level monitoring for tanks, bores, and dams, sending real-time alerts to a smartphone when levels are low, high or rapidly falling.
"This significant equity will allow Farmbot to fulfil its growth aspirations both here and accelerate our growth of the American subsidiary," said co-founder and managing director, Andrew Coppin.
Ranchbot products are now manufactured in Dallas Texas.
In Australia, Farmbot is currently used on over 3500 farms and stations and employs 70 people, including 20 in research and manufacturing.
South Australian field intelligence telco has recieved a $1.5 million investment from the Australian Space Agency's Moon to Mars Initiative.
The funding will support development of a compact, low-cost communications payload satellite to provide resilient, flexible and scalable radio communications.
The satellite technology company has also unveiled its Habitat immersive experience centre in Adelaide, which will showcase advanced internet of things (IoT) solutions to challenges such as water scarcity, carbon dioxide emissions, and infrastructure resilience.
Visitors can engage directly with the technologies, which utilise Myriota's satellite connectivity for agriculture, asset, pipeline and water monitoring.
Myriota chief executive officer, Ben Cade, said IoT-driven field intelligence was transforming Australia's economic landscape.
In agriculture, smart farms were set to deliver annual benefits of $22 billion by enhancing crop and livestock yields, reducing wastage and livestock mortality, and optimising operational processes.
Regional Express deputy chairman and former federal transport minister in the Howard Government, John Sharp, will take up the chairman's role as current Singapore-based executive chairman, Lim Kim Hai, steps aside.
Australia's major regional airline has also appointed Rex's chief operating officer for the past decade, Neville Howell, in the new role of chief executive officer for a two-year term.
Mr Lim, a cornerstone shareholder, will remain with Rex director,
"Kim Hai has given extraordinary service to the Rex Group during his time as executive chairman," said Mr Sharp, who has been a director for more than a decade.
"The company has grown from a small regional operator to one of the major aviation businesses in Australia today."
Mr Howell, commenced his CEO role last week, earning an initial annual salary of $352,600.
He is a 34-year Rex veteran, having originally served 12 years at predecessor Hazelton Airlines, and brought "a great depth of experience to the role", a statement from the airline noted.
Fonterra's departing global markets chief executive, Judith Swales, will take over as chair of the Super Retail Group in October.
Ms Swales has been a director of the company responsible for the Rebel Sport, Supercheap Auto and Macpac businesses since 2021.
She joined Fonterra as the head of the New Zealand dairy giant's Australian business in 2013, becoming Asia Pacific chief executive officer in 2019 and taking up her current role in 2022, which she will leave in July.
The daughter of a Yorkshire milkman, she previously ran Heinz and Goodyear Dunlop in Australia before joining the dairy industry, and has also held past directorships with Fosters and Dulux Group.
The new $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund Corporation has appointed former Ellerston Capital investment manager, Dr Mary Manning, as its inaugural chief investment officer to oversee investment strategy and portfolio management.
The NRFC, set up last September, will use loans, equity investments and loan guarantees to support Australian projects which can transform industry capability and grow workforce skills to diversify the economy.
Its seven priority sectors for investment include resources; transport; agriculture, forestry and fisheries; medical science; renewables and low emission technologies, and defence capability.
Dr Manning has had 25 years of experience in finance, economics in Australia and New York, London and Singapore and was most recently at Ellerston, Aphinity Investment Management and Oaktree Capital.
