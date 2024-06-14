Farm Online
Agribusiness buzz in brief

By Andrew Marshall
Updated June 14 2024 - 7:12pm, first published 5:00pm
Louis Dreyfus Company still shopping for Namoi Cotton shares. File photo.
LDC extends Namoi offer

Namoi Cotton's original takeover suitor, the French-owned Louis Dreyfus Company, has again extended its off-market offer to a closing date of July 5.

