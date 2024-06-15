Farm Online
Opportunity knocks for young farmers who want to be culture-focused leaders

Rodney Woods
June 15 2024 - 12:00pm
Jaydon Harvey on the Wilmot farm he will soon manage. Picture supplied
They may work at different ends of the Tasmanian Coast and be at different stages of their farming careers but Jaydon Harvey and Jaimee Fisher both have one thing in common - they want to be part of the next crop of farming leaders.

Reporter

I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au

