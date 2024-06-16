How dairy farmers can manage costs with business planning

The Australian dairy industry has experienced strong milk prices and good profitability for farmers in recent years. However, farmers have also faced higher cost of production due to challenging seasonal conditions, and any reduction in milk price will likely present significant challenges for many farm businesses.
Dairy farmers know that conducting an annual analysis of farm business performance is essential and helps equip them to make better informed decisions to drive profitability. We want to ensure that we are supporting our farmers to be on the front foot and assist them to better understanding their farm business performance and managing their farm costs.
With end of financial year approaching, now is the time to be prepared - know your numbers and the kinds of changes you can make to your farm business to manage input costs and improve profitability.
Dairy Australia works across all regions to build farm business capability and equip farmers to make better decisions that increase profit and wealth over time. We want to help farmers to achieve their long-term business and personal goals and part of this is by providing access to farm business performance tools such as Farm Business Snapshot, DairyBase and offering programs such as our flagship program Our Farm, Our Plan.
This is the best first step for farmers to get started on analysing their dairy farm's business performance. An easy-to-use, online tool - needing only a small amount of information - Farm Business Snapshot gives the user an overview of the costs and income associated with running your farm business. It is the starting point for knowing your numbers and identify opportunities to manage input costs.
A more comprehensive farm business analysis tool we offer is already helping more than 1800 dairy farmers analyse and benchmark their farm performance. DairyBase requires more information input and provides comprehensive cash, profit and wealth reports.
It also compares your farm's performance to the Dairy Farm Monitor Project benchmarks. This benchmarking helps you better understand your performance relative to those in you region or similar farm business, so you can make informed decisions on how to enhance your profitability.}
Our flagship program for long-term business and personal planning is Our Farm, Our Plan. Already helping more than 1100 Australian dairy farmers identify their short- and long-term goals, improve business performance and manage risk, it all starts with a simple review and planning process to get your ideas down on paper and into action.
Whether it be growing your herd, investing in new equipment, building business management confidence, planning for succession or creating more time for yourself, Our Farm, Our Plan can help you document your vision and your goals and assists with better decision making - especially the big decisions.
We've seen the Our Farm, Our Plan program work across all different types of farm business and with farmers at any age and at any stage in their career.
A lot has changed in 12 months - and now is the right time to check in on your farm business performance, find ways to manage your cost for production and mitigate financial risks to your business and plan goals for the long-term.
For more information about business planning, and risk management tools and insights to support on farm decision making and improve profitability, visit dairyaustralia.com.au/farm-business.
