US bird flu outbreak on dairy farms linked to cattle movements

An H5N1 bird flu outbreak in dairy herds in the United States is linked to cattle movements.
The outbreak, which was first found in a small number of herds in Texas and Kansas in late March, has now spread to 85 dairy herds in 12 states.
Three workers on infected farms have also contracted the disease.
United States Department of Agriculture reports released in June have identified cattle movement - not independent wild bird introduction - as the most likely cause of the spread of the disease.
Spread has also likely occurred between dairy farms in some regions.
The reports were based on research in Michigan by an USDA epidemiological strike team and data collected from questionnaires from affected dairy herds across all states.
The USDA reports said more than 80 per cent of affected farms reported abnormal lactation and decreased feed consumption among affected animals while 90pc reported thickened or clotted milk.
But the impact varied significantly between farms.
Lactating cows were most highly affected.
The report also found that cats and poultry had likely contracted the disease on some affected farms.
More than 80pc of the farms had cats present and more than half of those observed sick or dead cats.
More than 20pc of farms had chickens or poultry present, nearly all had observed sick or dead poultry.
All of the farms had observed some type of wild birds near cattle, with 29pc observing sick or dead wild birds within the 30 days before they noticed cows were sick.
The reports said there was no genomic or epidemiologic evidence that wild birds were spreading H5N1 to cattle but it could not be ruled out.
Biosecurity risks
The reports identified several biosecurity risks for transmission of the disease. These included:
