US bird flu outbreak on dairy farms linked to cattle movements

Animal movement. More than 20pc of farms had received cattle within 30 days of clinical signs of disease in animals, while more than 60pc had continued to move animals off the farm after clinical signs were apparent.

Shared transportation vehicles. More than 50pc of farms used trucks and trailers that are shared with other farms to transport livestock within 30 days prior to onset of clinical signs; and more than half of the farms that used shared vehicles did not clean vehicles before use.

Shared support services. More than 60pc of affected farms had regular visitors who had contact with cattle, including veterinarians, nutritionists/feed consultants, contract haulers and hoof trimmers.