Neat coastal farm in Gippsland offers livestock and lifestyle appeal

A neat farm overlooking the Ninety Mile Beach in Gippsland offers much more than just good looks.
Hillside includes 168 hectares (416 acres) of irrigation-boosted prime grazing country at Seaspray, about 32km south of Sale.
The well set-up property also has an agricultural licence over 29ha adjoining the farm plus an annual average rainfall of around 700mm.
A former dairy farm, the property is currently running both sheep and cattle and is well equipped to deal with continued livestock pursuits, agents say.
Agents have suggested because of its coastal location it may have lifestyle appeal as well.
It is located about 3km from the popular sea-side village of Seaspray.
The suggested selling price for the property is $2 million.
Hillside is divided into 28 paddocks with a central gravelled laneway.
Two paddocks have seven hydrants for irrigation.
A further eight hectares are equipped with 36 lateral sprays.
Water is secured from three bores with varying depths and capacities.
A reticulated water supply is provided to all paddocks.
An ephemeral stream crosses the property with native tree shelterbelts.
There is a Trust for Nature covenant covering 25ha of saline swamp.
The property has a1.6ha road reserve lease as well.
A productive orchard has been established with various fruit and nut trees.
The three-bedroom home sits on 6ha of sandy loam ridge with office and north-facing verandah.
Farm infrastructure includes hayshed, lockable shed, machinery sheds and a converted dairy.
There are both sheep and cattle yards.
Two solar systems generate more than 10kW of power.
"Hillside presents a unique opportunity to own a diverse property with vast potential," agents said.
"Escape to the tranquility of rural living and ample space for agricultural pursuits."
For more information contact Ben Greenwood from Nutrien Harcourts on 0429 193136.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.