How to go forward from day one when bringing trade cattle in: Rumen 101

Picking the market and crunching numbers on daily weight gain is what comes to mind first when the topic of making a cattle trade work comes up but it appears knowing how a rumen works and being at one with papillae and microbial biomass is just as crucial.
Consultant cattle veterinarian and ruminant nutritionist Professor Paul Cusack, speaking at a beef producer event in Coonamble, gave a rundown of the key challenges with managing the rumen that a trader needs to be on top of to eliminate going backwards with bought-in stock.
Hosted by Animal Health & Nutrition, the two-day information seminar was titled The Science & Art of Trading Cattle.
Trying to organise cattle through yards, onto trucks and getting them home is a logistical feat but the decisions made here are vitally important for how those stock perform.
Prof Cusack, Australian Livestock Production Service at Cowra, said it was essential during the first week or two after arrival of trading cattle that the increase in volatile fatty acids produced by the increasing rumen microbial population be matched with the capacity of the rumen to absorb them.
The big contributors of issues with the rumen are time off feed, mixing, saleyard transit, time of weaning, immunosuppression, potential parasite burden and weed seeds, he said.
"Our goal is to have cattle immunocompetent, which is the main determinant of their risk of respiratory disease," Prof Cusack said.
"We want them to take to high feed intakes as quickly as they can, without inducing ruminal acidosis."
He explained time off feed creates a rumen that effectively needs to be rebuilt. It doesn't take long at all to start running down microbial biomass in the rumen.
"If, on top of time off feed, you have cattle that have come in off a poor standard of nutrition, they will not only have a reduced microbial biomass they will also have a decrease in size and activity of papillae, which are responsible for absorbing nutrients," Prof Cusack said.
"The animal we are dealing with is effectively a microbial ecosystem with a very expensive fur coat. You have to feed the rumen first.
"But if you overshoot - if you drive a heap of lush fodder into the rumen and build the microbial biomass too quickly and produce too many volatile fatty acids - the development of the papillae can't keep pace."
Research shows that after 48 hours off feed, an effect on dry matter intake is evident for up to a week. It can take up to three weeks to get full recovery of function.
Severe feed restriction also interferes with the barrier function of the rumen, which refers to the capacity of the rumen to keep the bacteria there and not let it get into the bloodstream, which could lead to infections throughout the body.
"Agronomists have done a brilliant job making our grazing fodders better and better and higher in metabolisable energy but the consequences of that are they've become lower in fibre which predisposes animals to an excess of carbohydrates and insufficient fibre," Prof Cusack said.
Minimise transport distance, fill newly-arrived cattle with good quality hay overnight and if they are going onto lush pasture or grazing forage crops, address the ongoing ruminal acidosis challenge via methods like providing buffering salts and roughage.
If the stock are going onto abundant dry feed, provide a nitrogen and energy supplement.
""We've found that with a 10 per cent urea-molasses mix through licker drums, with 300 to 400kg trade cattle on abundant dry matter, you can get a 0.6 to 0.7 kg/head per day weight gain," Prof Cusack said.
On the mixing and transit challenge, paddock purchases of market sized lots out of neighbouring operations would be an ideal world but, obviously, that option is limited for most.
Still, minimising the number of vendor declarations per load should be the goal.
"Work with agents, saleyards and truckies to minimise the time it takes to build and deliver a purchase lot as much as possible and if delayed ensure cattle are fed and removed from concrete areas as soon as possible," Prof Cusack advised.
"Small lots going for less could cost you in the end."
The AHN two-day event was supported by funding from the Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Fisheries & Forestry as part of its Support Regional Trade Events Program.
