How to go forward from day one when bringing trade cattle in: Rumen 101

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
June 17 2024 - 12:00pm
Managing the rumen is a key part of getting right a cattle trade, experts say. Picture by Lucy Kinbacher.
Picking the market and crunching numbers on daily weight gain is what comes to mind first when the topic of making a cattle trade work comes up but it appears knowing how a rumen works and being at one with papillae and microbial biomass is just as crucial.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

