NZ lamb loses premium in China's sheepmeat market

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
June 17 2024 - 5:00pm
Sheep on New Zealand's South Island. Picture Shan Goodwin.
Sheep on New Zealand's South Island. Picture Shan Goodwin.

Australia's elevated sheep production is continuing to place pressure on New Zealand lamb within the Chinese market, with experts tipping that prices will continue to stay at multi-year lows due to the competition as well as China's strong domestic pork supply.

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

