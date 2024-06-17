NZ lamb loses premium in China's sheepmeat market

Australia's elevated sheep production is continuing to place pressure on New Zealand lamb within the Chinese market, with experts tipping that prices will continue to stay at multi-year lows due to the competition as well as China's strong domestic pork supply.
According to a recent report from Beef + Lamb New Zealand, NZ lamb used to command a $1 to $1.30 premium in China over Australian lamb but values converged in 2022, indicating Chinese consumers, customers, and importers now see lamb from the two countries as close substitutes.
As a result New Zealand has had to match lower prices coming out of Australia.
The report suggests that with China's economy expected to remain weak, it was hard to see a major upturn in lamb and sheepmeat prices in the 2024 to 2025 season.
China is expected to recover in the medium to long-term but when growth will return remains uncertain given geopolitical issues such US tariffs and EU trade challenges.
According to the report, while restaurant sales in China seem to have improved with revenue in January and February this year being 12.5pc above the same period in 2023, that is unlikely to result in higher return for New Zealand's sheepmeat exports, the bulk of which go into food manufacturing as opposed to direct to high-end restaurants.
The increased availability of Australian sheepmeat was specifically cited in the report as a key factor affecting New Zealand red meat exports to China, traditionally the country's biggest market for sheepmeat.
"The combination of a weak Chinese economy and strong exports from Australia has placed major downward pressures on farm-gate prices for mutton and lamb in New Zealand," the report read.
Beef + Lamb New Zealand CEO Sam McIvor said NZ farmers were looking for certainty coming off a tough financial year last year.
"Unfortunately, it doesn't look like there will be much relief this financial year, especially for sheepmeat farmers," he said.
"We know the market will turn though; it is not a question of 'if' but rather of 'when'.
"The fundamentals of our safe, nutritious product remain, and our farmers will be looking forward to an improvement in the conditions and the resulting uptick in exports that will result."
