Farm Online
Home/Politics

Review seeks to bolster customer-owned bank competitiveness against big four

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated June 17 2024 - 2:12pm, first published 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has launched a review into increasing the competitiveness of small banks. Picture by Keegan Carroll.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has launched a review into increasing the competitiveness of small banks. Picture by Keegan Carroll.

A review into banking competition will probe how regulatory overhauls could help small and medium-sized financial institutions become more competitive against the big four banks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.