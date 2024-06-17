Review seeks to bolster customer-owned bank competitiveness against big four

A review into banking competition will probe how regulatory overhauls could help small and medium-sized financial institutions become more competitive against the big four banks.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the review would focus on the role entities like customer-owned banks, who traditionally struggle to compete against the big lenders due to higher funding costs, play in providing competition in the sector and the regulatory and market trends impacting them.
"It will propose ways to improve regulation and ensure that oversight of these banks appropriately balances competition, innovation, and stability," he said.
"The review will also assess how smaller banks source funding, including the role of covered bonds, and consider whether regulatory arrangements for new entrants can support additional competition in the sector."
Mutual banks, credit unions and the nation's 55 customer-owned banks are used by around five million Australians. COB's range in size from 20 to 2000 employees, while the big four employ between 36,000 to 50,000 staff each.
The review is in response to the House of Representatives standing committee on economics Better Competition, Better Prices report into promoting competition, economic dynamism and business formation.
It will be conducted by the Council of Financial Regulators and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.
Customer Owned Banking Association chief executive Michael Lawrence welcomed the focus Dr Chalmers was placing on the role small and medium banks play in providing banking sector competition.
"Customer-owned banks are essential to Australian banking, providing customers with competitive alternatives and ensuring they have options when it comes to service and products," he said.
"The customer-owned banking model also gives Australians the choice to bank with purpose-led financial institutions centred on helping customers and the communities they serve."
The standing committee reported concerns that the major banks were leveraging their scale to "squeeze out competition to the detriment of consumers" and found that customer-owned banks were "disproportionately affected by the compliance burden of regulation".
Mr Lawrence said while regulation was critical to protect consumers and ensure financial safety, "what we ask is that regulation takes into consideration different models, as well as the size and complexity of a bank".
"In essence, in its current form, regulation is slowly depleting our sector's competitive advantage, because customer-owned banks have to allocate disproportionate resources to compliance, rather than servicing our customers and communities".
Meanwhile, Federal Liberal-National MP Garth Hamilton believes new liquidity standards proposed by the prudential watchdog to prevent bank collapses will inadvertently threaten the profitability of mutual banks, credit unions and customer-owned banks and place further stress on a regional banking sector already at crisis point.
Mr Hamilton warned Dr Chalmers in a May 31 letter seen by ACM-Agri that he believes the reforms will heap pressure on the smaller institutions, predominately based in regional areas, by increasing the lending dominance of the big four banks.
The deputy chair of the parliamentary standing committee on economics found support after raising what he believes to be a potential erasure of the nation's proportional risk approach to capital and liquidity requirements at the Coalition's joint party room meeting earlier this month.
It is unclear if the CFR review will overlap with the APRA liquidity reform proposal.
Meanwhile, a federal inquiry delivered a final report last month after investigating the impact of bank closures in regional Australia, among its eight recommendations was the establishment of a community bank and guaranteeing access to cash.
The year-long inquiry was set up to examine the increasing closure of banks across rural Australia, where 798 branches have shut in the six years to June 2023.
The rapid shift has left an estimated 600 towns without a bank and, with cash still king in the country ACCC stepped in late last month to keep the pipeline of cash flowing.
Dr Chalmers also unveiled competition changes to banking home loans, including making it easier to switch providers, and deposit products.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.