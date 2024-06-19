Static synoptic patterns cause cooler conditions

Occasionally, the weather and climate can be in conflict and to some extent this has occurred in eastern Australia in recent months. Minimal change in the synoptic patterns over the past three months has resulted in a degree of stagnation in the day-to-day synoptic weather patterns, as indicated by the weather charts we are all familiar with. In the upper atmosphere the long wave pattern of troughs and ridges that circle the pole in the southern hemisphere has stagnated and this has resulted in a dominance of surface winds from the south and east over southeast Australia.