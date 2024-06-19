Static synoptic patterns cause cooler conditions

There is an old saying that when you go on a holiday "the climate can tell you what to expect but the weather is what you get". To some extent this can be true - after all, the weather is controlled by the short-term variations in the synoptic weather patterns and the climate is determined by the long-term and broad scale global patterns often influenced by sea surface temperature trends.
Occasionally, the weather and climate can be in conflict and to some extent this has occurred in eastern Australia in recent months. Minimal change in the synoptic patterns over the past three months has resulted in a degree of stagnation in the day-to-day synoptic weather patterns, as indicated by the weather charts we are all familiar with. In the upper atmosphere the long wave pattern of troughs and ridges that circle the pole in the southern hemisphere has stagnated and this has resulted in a dominance of surface winds from the south and east over southeast Australia.
This has resulted in cooler than normal weather for the past couple of months at a time when almost all the rest of the world has been warmer. In five of the six months this year, Sydney has been wetter than normal, while rainfall in Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne has been well down on normal. However, the pattern is likely to break down and eventually we will be able to rely on the long-term climate indicators.
In the past month or so, there was a further weakening in the SST anomalies in the central-eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean compared to the preceding month, which shows the end of the 2023/24 El Nino and return of the ENSO-neutral state in the Pacific Ocean. This means the final El Nino advisory note and the initial La Nina watch have been issued by overseas agencies. ENSO-neutral conditions returned during recent weeks and are likely to persist for much of winter.
As far as the atmosphere responses are concerned, low-level wind anomalies were easterly over the east-central equatorial Pacific and have potential to slightly increase winter rainfall along the east of the country. The most recent International Research Institute models indicate La Nina may develop during July-September 2024, considered around a 65 per cent chance at the moment, and persist into the summer of 2024-25, currently considered an 85pc chance during November-January. However, it must be stressed that locally, the Bureau of Meteorology assessments are much more cautious at the moment.
