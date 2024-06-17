Dairy sale reveals pioneer's eye for the best farming land

A big feed tower is the standout feature of a dairy farm on the market at tightly held Jack River just west of Yarram.
Agents say farmland at Jack River has historically has been "well held" and is passed down from generation to generation.
Oakmore is being offered to the market for the first time in 140 years across 98 hectares (243 acres) with a listed selling price of $2.9 million.
At that price the land is valued at around $11,930 per acre across five titles.
Selling agent Greg Tuckett from Elders Real Estate said the land between two rivers has long been regarded as the district's most fertile with deep alluvial flats.
Mr Tuckett has also offered a nearby farm for sale just a few kilometres to the south at Alberton West.
This prime farmland with a four-bedroom home takes in 66ha (162 acres) and is listed for $1.6m or $9877/ac.
The high rainfall Jack River dairy fronts two rivers frontage and has a 150 megalitre river extraction licence.
Average annual rainfall is said to be around 800mm.
The centrepiece is a "Rapid Exit" 12-aside dairy with a 6600 litre vat.
Soaring above the fertile flood plains is the large capacity Harvestore feed tower which has been coupled with a feed shed specifically to maximise milk production.
It also has a five-bedroom home.
Mr Tuckett said Oakmore was among some of the earliest settled farm country in Victoria, remaining in the same family since the 1880's.
"This property provides enormous potential for a multitude of agricultural pursuits," he said.
"Viable tracts of this 'tightly held' farming country rarely come to the market."
For more information contact Greg Tuckett from Elders Real Estate Sale on 0428 826600.
The other property Mr Tuckett has for sale is in Pound Road West, Alberton West.
He said on offer is fertile and highly productive farmlands on the fringe of a renowned dairy region
"Deep fertile, alluvial soils coupled with a good reliable rainfall.
"Ideal fattening country or alternatively, a strategically located turnout block to enhance an existing dairy operation."
